Any Other Bets - Luis de la Fuente

Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for March 20

By Sporting Life
Football
Wed March 19, 2025 · 2h ago

Football betting tips: Nations League

2pts Over 9.5 corners in Armenia vs Georgia (17:00) at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

2pts Over 10.5 corners in Netherlands vs Spain (19:45) at 7/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

1pt Over 2.5 goals in Netherlands vs Spain at evens (bet365)

1pt France to beat Croatia (19:45) at 6/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Armenia vs Georgia

Tom Carnduff

While I admit this isn't a contest that many will rush towards in order to kick off their international football weekend, it is a significant one with a spot in League B available to the winner of Armenia's tie with Georgia.

The visitors caught the eye with a Euro 2024 campaign which far exceeded expectations. Victory over Portugal in their final group game secured progression before defeat to Spain in the round of 16.

They haven't been able to replicate those heroics in the Nations League as they sat narrowly above Albania to avoid automatic relegation to League C.

Georgia are considered comfortable favourites to retain their current status though, with the better value coming in the 11/8 on OVER 9.5 CORNERS.

These two sides were on the higher end of the crosses attempted metric among all 54 teams involved in this edition of the Nations League.

Armenia vs Georgia

Only Northern Ireland attempted more than Armenia among League C nations, while Georgia were fourth of 16 for those in League B.

A staggering four of Armenia's six group games saw them take at least eight corners. Georgia, meanwhile, have taken at least six in each of their last four.

The price certainly appeals on a corners line typically lower than usual.

Croatia vs France

Jake Osgathorpe

Reigning nations league champions FRANCE look a whopping price TO WIN the first leg of their quarter final against Croatia.

Les Bleus' squad is absolutely stacked, while Kylian Mbappe is back in the fold having missed the last three international breaks for 'rest purposes', so there is a lot to like about Didier Deschamps men.

Croatia on the other hand look easy to back against. They have been a waning force ever since the Euros began, winning just two of their last nine games.

Luka Modric in action for Croatia

Those two wins came in the Nations League group and were somehow enough to finish second and make it to this revamped edition of the competition.

Victories over a poor Poland side and an average Scotland are nothing to write home about, and I'd argue France are a considerable step up on even Portugal, who topped their group.

Since greatly disappointing at the Euros with their fine-margin football, scoring just four times in six games, Deschamps has loosened the shackles somewhat and it's seen the French look much more potent going forward.

That approach should see them have plenty of success in this first leg, and with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmanne Dembele and Michael Olise all in fine form, Les Bleus could win this comfortably.

Netherlands vs Spain

Jake Osgathorpe

I'm scratching my head as to why the goal line is set at 2.5 for this game, with even money for OVER 2.5 GOALS looking a cracking bet.

This being a two-legged affair means the Netherlands have to take a positive result, likely a win, with them to Spain, so have to play on the front foot and attack.

They don't know anything else anyway, and that is also the case with Spain.

Lamine Yamal

The Euro 2024 champions play a swashbuckling style of football with pace and directness, and generaly create an abundance of chances whenever they step on the field.

Thursday should be no different, and it's fair to say both teams lack defensively, so we could be in for a bit of a hummdinger of a game.

Since the 2022 World Cup, 11 of the Netherlands 12 home games in all competitions have gone over 2.5 goals, averaging 3.83 per game.

Tom Carnduff

In keeping with the idea of this being a fast-paced contest, I'll side with the 7/4 on OVER 10.5 CORNERS.

Spain rank highly on the crossover of shots taken and crosses attempted which is usually a solid formula for corners betting.

Netherlands vs Spain

They took at least six in four of their six previous games in this competition, with seven or more coming in three of those.

Luis de la Fuente's champions attempted an average of 24.0 crosses per game during that initial league phase, with their shots statistic standing at 19.5.

And they take on a Dutch side who are also attack-minded. They're another to rank relatively highly in this crossover area - the 18.8 crosses average the third-highest of the 16 'League A' nations.

Ronald Koeman's side took at least five corners in five of their six, with a huge 17 match corners coming in their home draw with Germany in September.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS