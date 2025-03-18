Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for March 20

Armenia vs Georgia Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Thursday

Home 13/5 | Draw 11/5 | Away 10/11 Tom Carnduff While I admit this isn't a contest that many will rush towards in order to kick off their international football weekend, it is a significant one with a spot in League B available to the winner of Armenia's tie with Georgia. The visitors caught the eye with a Euro 2024 campaign which far exceeded expectations. Victory over Portugal in their final group game secured progression before defeat to Spain in the round of 16. They haven't been able to replicate those heroics in the Nations League as they sat narrowly above Albania to avoid automatic relegation to League C. Georgia are considered comfortable favourites to retain their current status though, with the better value coming in the 11/8 on OVER 9.5 CORNERS. CLICK HERE to back Over 9.5 corners with Sky Bet These two sides were on the higher end of the crosses attempted metric among all 54 teams involved in this edition of the Nations League.

Only Northern Ireland attempted more than Armenia among League C nations, while Georgia were fourth of 16 for those in League B. A staggering four of Armenia's six group games saw them take at least eight corners. Georgia, meanwhile, have taken at least six in each of their last four. The price certainly appeals on a corners line typically lower than usual.

Croatia vs France Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Thursday

TV: TBC

Home 23/10 | Draw 9/4 | Away 1/1 Jake Osgathorpe Reigning nations league champions FRANCE look a whopping price TO WIN the first leg of their quarter final against Croatia. CLICK HERE to back France to win with Sky Bet Les Bleus' squad is absolutely stacked, while Kylian Mbappe is back in the fold having missed the last three international breaks for 'rest purposes', so there is a lot to like about Didier Deschamps men. Croatia on the other hand look easy to back against. They have been a waning force ever since the Euros began, winning just two of their last nine games.

Those two wins came in the Nations League group and were somehow enough to finish second and make it to this revamped edition of the competition. Victories over a poor Poland side and an average Scotland are nothing to write home about, and I'd argue France are a considerable step up on even Portugal, who topped their group. Since greatly disappointing at the Euros with their fine-margin football, scoring just four times in six games, Deschamps has loosened the shackles somewhat and it's seen the French look much more potent going forward. That approach should see them have plenty of success in this first leg, and with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmanne Dembele and Michael Olise all in fine form, Les Bleus could win this comfortably.

Netherlands vs Spain Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Thursday

TV: TBC

Home 15/8 | Draw 11/5 | Away 5/4 Jake Osgathorpe I'm scratching my head as to why the goal line is set at 2.5 for this game, with even money for OVER 2.5 GOALS looking a cracking bet. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet This being a two-legged affair means the Netherlands have to take a positive result, likely a win, with them to Spain, so have to play on the front foot and attack. They don't know anything else anyway, and that is also the case with Spain.

The Euro 2024 champions play a swashbuckling style of football with pace and directness, and generaly create an abundance of chances whenever they step on the field. Thursday should be no different, and it's fair to say both teams lack defensively, so we could be in for a bit of a hummdinger of a game. Since the 2022 World Cup, 11 of the Netherlands 12 home games in all competitions have gone over 2.5 goals, averaging 3.83 per game. Tom Carnduff In keeping with the idea of this being a fast-paced contest, I'll side with the 7/4 on OVER 10.5 CORNERS. CLICK HERE to back Over 10.5 corners with Sky Bet Spain rank highly on the crossover of shots taken and crosses attempted which is usually a solid formula for corners betting.