Any Other Bets: Europa League and Conference League tips for 6 March

Copenhagen vs Chelsea Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

TV: TNT Sports 4

Home 18/5 | Draw 29/10 | Away 4/7 Jake Osgathorpe Chelsea were utterly dominant in the league phase of the Conference League, hardly a surprise given the net worth of their squad is probably the same as every entrant into the competition combined. The Blues won all six matches, scoring 26 times, and Enzo Maresca's side are now the 8/11 favourites to win the Conference League. They face Copenhagen in the last 16, possibly on paper one of the better sides not to finish in the top eight, but Chelsea should still have too much. Team news will be interesting, and could make the selection for this game null and void, but at the prices we have to back MARC CUCURELLA TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Marc Cucurella to score anytime with Sky Bet It's 13/1 for a player who has scored four times in his last 14 games, as he's set to face arguably the worst team he'll have faced in that run.

Cucurella's positioning has seen a notable change, with him given more licence to get into forward central positions which has seen his shot output go through the roof. In his first 15 games of the season, the Spaniard took just four shots. In his last 14 outings he's fired 15 attempts. That's a significant increase and explains why he's scored so many times across that time. Copenhagen are a defensively vulnerable team, conceding twice in both of their first home games in the competition before shutting out a very poor Hearts team, so Chelsea should win comfortably, scoring quite a few goals, increasing the chances of Cucurella being amongst them.

Ajax vs Frankfurt Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV: TNT Sports 2

Home 29/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 13/8 Jake Osgathorpe Eredivisie leaders Ajax only just scraped into this round after beating Union St-Gilloise in extra-time in the play-off round, and now face a Frankfurt side who finished fifth in league phase. These are two good teams, meaning we should be in for a tight and fiercely-fought two legs with plenty of goals and cards. The latter should especially flow in this first leg with the appointment of Italian referee Simone Sazzo, who relishes big European nights. Sazzo has flashed an average of 5.75 cards per game across his eight games in UEFA club competitions this season, so it makes sense to take a look at some player card prices. The one that leaps off the page is the 5/1 about JORREL HATO TO BE CARDED. He's as short as 7/4 in places. CLICK HERE to back Jorrel Hato to be carded with Sky Bet Ajax's left-back is his sides most carded player this season, collecting 11 in 38 appearances with a card per 90 average of 0.31. In Europe he's collected six yellows in 15 outings with a per 90 average of 0.41. Both figures make the 5/1 massive value, and I'd back this bet down to 5/2. The only reason I'm backing it to 0.5pt stakes as opposed to a full point is that Frankfurt aren't massive card drawers, though that could all change in the knockout rounds.

Roma vs Athletic Club Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV: TNT Sports 1

