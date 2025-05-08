Any Other Bets: EFL play-offs and El Clasico tips for weekend

Football betting tips: Weekend best bets Saturday 12:30 2pts Under 1.5 goals in Leyton Orient vs Stockport at 13/8 (Betfair) 0.5pt Stockport to win from behind at 18/1 (BetVictor) Saturday 20:00 1pt e.w David McGoldrick to score first in Notts C v Wimbledon at 13/2 (bet365) (e.w terms - 1/3 odds 1-99) 0.5pt McGoldrick to score from outside the box at 14/1 (Sky Bet) Sunday Tips to follow... CLICK HERE to add the selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

On Saturday Leyton Orient kick off their first League One play-off campaign since losing on penalties in the 2013/14 final. In the 11 years since, the O’s have dropped all the way out of the EFL before winning both the National League and League Two. Richie Wellens arrived as manager between those title wins at the back end of 21/22 when they were teetering towards the drop. Having steered them into mid-table he secured the League Two title the following season. Now, in just their second season back in the third tier, they are three games from the Championship.

Fittingly, opponents Stockport have walked an identical road. Dave Challinor took the reins at Edgeley Park in November 2021 and won the National League that season. They finished fourth in their first campaign back in the EFL, losing in the play-off final, then won the division at the second attempt. In their first season back in League One, the Hatters finished third and 12 points ahead of sixth-placed finishers Orient, but both sides are in red-hot form.

Orient manager Richie Wellens

Orient top the form table having taken maximum points from their last six games. Stockport are unbeaten over the same sample, dropping just two. Their records are identical over the last 10 games: W8 D1 L1. Across the full season they both scored 72 goals, with Stockport conceding only six fewer. Splitting these two is therefore tricky. Stockport do boast a significantly better home record though and this could prove to be the difference in a play-off campaign where goals are usually at a premium, as Tom's Notebook laid bare, with 66% of all semi-finals across the last three seasons seeing two goals or fewer scored and according to one of his beautiful graphs, 15 of those 36 games have seen UNDER 1.5 GOALS. CLICK HERE to back Under 1.5 goals with Sky Bet

Based on that statistic alone, the 13/8 with Betfair is marginal value. Against the top six, 70% of Stockport’s games involved two goals or fewer and 40% had a goal or less. Under 2.5 goals landed in half of Orient's games and Under 1.5 on four occasions. Interestingly, three of the hosts' five games at Brisbane Road against sides above them also saw this bet land. If you remain unconvinced, there is another way in here and it completely contradicts the first angle. STOCKPORT have made WINNING FROM BEHIND a habit recently. CLICK HERE to back Stockport to win from behind with Sky Bet

Every one of the 13 points the Hatters took from their last five games came from losing positions as they conceded the first goal against Rotherham, Peterborough, Huddersfield, Lincoln and Wycombe. Given the two-legged nature of this play-off semi final, a one-goal deficit isn’t the end of the world. Should they be trailing in the last 20 minutes, I cannot imagine Challinor throwing caution to the wind. That said, at 18/1 embracing their never-say-die attitude does offer a nice alternative.

Notts duo David McGoldrick (L) and Alassana Jatta

Considering how the League Two promotion and play-off races finished, it isn’t surprising neither Notts County or Wimbledon come into this game in good form, with both sets of fans unhappy. After 39 games, the pair were tied on 65 points with identical records (W18 D11 L10) six points off then-leaders Walsall and only a point behind eventual champions Doncaster. Neither seized the initiative at the crucial stage of the season, dropping points in four of their last six games when the top three spots were there for the taking. Failure to seize the initiative in the play-offs will be fatal.

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson

This is a battle between Notts County’s star quality and Wimbledon's regimented style. No League Two side kept more clean sheets this season than Wimbledon's 21 but the Magpies scored the sixth-most goals in the division (68). I’d have to agree with Sky Bet’s prices (5/6 each team) on who will reach Wembley: this is a coin toss. Instead, with the first leg at Meadow Lane, there is a betting angle to exploit. On their own patch, Notts County top League Two’s shots per game charts (15.2). The Dons only shipped an average of 9.3 shots and 3.5 shots from outside the box per game this season but on the road, those averages jump up to 11.17 and 3.96 per game. Their deep-lying, direct approach will invite pressure on Saturday evening and with the onus on the hosts to take the game to them, it will likely see Notts get a lot of territory deep in the Dons half.

This leads us to the first angle, DAVID MCGOLDRICK TO SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX. CLICK HERE to back David McGoldrick to score from outside the box with Sky Bet The veteran is simply too good for the level and his goal catalogue shows. Seven of McGoldrick’s 17 league goals have come from range this term as have 52 of his 124 shots. With a goals per 90 average of 0.60, I think backing him TO SCORE FIRST is also worth a go. CLICK HERE to back David McGoldrick to score first with Sky Bet Only team mate Alassana Jatta (19) and Michael Cheek (25) have scored more times then Didzy this term and the clash in styles should see a low-margin affair.

