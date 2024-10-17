Any Other Bets: EFL, La Liga and Serie A tips for Sunday 20 October

Hull vs Sunderland Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 9/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 13/10 James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill There is a case to be made that losing Jack Clarke has made Sunderland a more complete team. The winger had a hand in 39 goals across the previous two Championship seasons but left for the Premier League in the summer. With him on the left, the Black Cats were pretty lopsided and slightly one dimensional but haven’t suffered quite like you might expect since his departure. A major factor has been his replacement Romaine Mundle.

The winger has netted three times in nine appearances and tops his sides charts for dribbles (2.1) and fouls drawn (2.4) per game. The latter is what interests me here. In seven league starts, Mundle has drawn cards from four of his direct opponents and up next is LEWIS COYLE. Hull’s right back isn’t afraid to get stuck in, he has two cards to his name this term and averages 4.1 fouls and tackles a game and his price TO BE CARDED is the way in here. CLICK HERE to back Lewis Coyle to be carded with Sky Bet

Atletico Madrid vs Leganes Kick-off time: 15:15 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Premier Sports 1

Home 1/3 | Draw 15/4 | Away 17/2 Jake Osgathorpe This looks like bet of the week territory for me. ATLETICO MADRID TO WIN TO NIL is available at 37/40 which looks massive. CLICK HERE to back Atletico Madrid to win to nil with Sky Bet Unsurprisingly Diego Simeone's men have been the best defensive team in La Liga this season, conceding just five goals in nine games and allowing only 0.85 xGA per game. That latter figure drops to just 0.58 across four home contests, which is even more impressive given they have welcomed two of last season's top three, one of those being Real Madrid.

On Sunday they welcome a Leganes side who have scored the joint-fewest goals in the league so far (five in nine games) and racked up the second lowest xGF total, averaging just 0.69 xGF per game. Away from home, they have been woeful in attack with that xGF per game figure dropping to 0.58. They haven't even had a tough schedule, facing Osasuna, Real Valladolid, Real Betis, Getafe and Rayo Vallecano. I find it difficult to see Leganes laying a glove on Atleti on Sunday, and with the hosts averaging 2.40 xGF per home game this term, Simeone's men should have few issues getting the three points.