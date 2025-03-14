Any Other Bets: EFL and La Liga tips for Sunday March 16

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United Kick-off time: 12:30, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 29/20 | Draw 11/5 | Away 9/5 First things first let's get allegiances out the way: I am a Sheffield Wednesday fan. There will be no bias here though, and I could make a strong argument that United are a bet at nearly 2/1. The Owls have the second worst home record in the league after all... But, I've been drawn to the card markets where JOSH WINDASS looks overpriced at 4/1 and above TO BE CARDED. CLICK HERE to back Josh Windass to be carded with Sky Bet The forward has gone card crazy of late, being booked in four of Wednesday's last seven league games, all for very cynical fouls. What better game to commit a cynical foul than the Steel City derby. Referee Andrew Kitchen has also been happy to throw cards of late, brandishing 6-4-5 across his last three Championship contests, and with the Blades pushing for automatic promotion and the Owls the play-offs (yes I still have hope), this one could get feisty.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Kick-off time: 20:00, Sunday

TV channel: ITV4

Home 2/1 | Draw 13/5 | Away 23/20 It could end up being a catastrophic week for Atletico Madrid. Having been knocked out of the Champions League in hugely controversial fashion by their city rivals Real in midweek, they could be effectively knocked out of the title race by Barcelona this weekend.

From being top of the table six games ago, Diego Simeone's side now find themselves a point behind a rampant Barcelona having played a game more, so this is a big contest at the Metropolitano. I'm not going to overthink it though, with BARCELONA's price TO WIN simply too big at 5/4. CLICK HERE to back Barcelona to win with Sky Bet Hansi Flick's side have a lot in their favour as they head to the capital, the first being rest. Barca played out a comfortable victory early on Tuesday in the Champions League, whereas Atleti played an emotionally and physically draining 120 minutes and penalties on Wednesday. The second is form. Flick's men have won 14 of an unbeaten 17 since the Spanish winter break, scoring a bucket load in the process (56). The third is their performances against Atleti this season. While Barca have failed to win both meetings, losing 2-1 and drawing 4-4, there has been a huge amount of bad luck go their way. Both games saw Atleti score injury time goals despite being completely outplayed.