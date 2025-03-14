Sporting Life
aob windass

Any Other Bets: EFL and La Liga tips for Sunday March 16

By Jake Osgathorpe
Football
Fri March 14, 2025 · 3h ago

Football betting tips: Sunday best bets

1pt Josh Windass to be carded in Sheff Wed vs Sheff Utd at 17/4 (Unibet)

1.5pts Barcelona to beat Atletico Madrid (20:00) at 5/4 (General)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United

First things first let's get allegiances out the way: I am a Sheffield Wednesday fan. There will be no bias here though, and I could make a strong argument that United are a bet at nearly 2/1. The Owls have the second worst home record in the league after all...

But, I've been drawn to the card markets where JOSH WINDASS looks overpriced at 4/1 and above TO BE CARDED.

The forward has gone card crazy of late, being booked in four of Wednesday's last seven league games, all for very cynical fouls.

What better game to commit a cynical foul than the Steel City derby.

Referee Andrew Kitchen has also been happy to throw cards of late, brandishing 6-4-5 across his last three Championship contests, and with the Blades pushing for automatic promotion and the Owls the play-offs (yes I still have hope), this one could get feisty.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

It could end up being a catastrophic week for Atletico Madrid.

Having been knocked out of the Champions League in hugely controversial fashion by their city rivals Real in midweek, they could be effectively knocked out of the title race by Barcelona this weekend.

Diego Simeone

From being top of the table six games ago, Diego Simeone's side now find themselves a point behind a rampant Barcelona having played a game more, so this is a big contest at the Metropolitano.

I'm not going to overthink it though, with BARCELONA's price TO WIN simply too big at 5/4.

Hansi Flick's side have a lot in their favour as they head to the capital, the first being rest. Barca played out a comfortable victory early on Tuesday in the Champions League, whereas Atleti played an emotionally and physically draining 120 minutes and penalties on Wednesday.

The second is form. Flick's men have won 14 of an unbeaten 17 since the Spanish winter break, scoring a bucket load in the process (56).

The third is their performances against Atleti this season. While Barca have failed to win both meetings, losing 2-1 and drawing 4-4, there has been a huge amount of bad luck go their way. Both games saw Atleti score injury time goals despite being completely outplayed.

Barcelona's Raphinha

Barca won the xG battle comprehensively in both contests, an aggregate of 6.29 - 2.14, yet have only a draw to show for it. What that does tell me though is that Barca have no problems breaking down Simeone's side.

Finally, the Catalan giants are the league's best travellers, posting a W9 D3 L2 record and scoring 14 more goals than anyone else on their travels.

Everything points towards an away win, let's just hope Simeone doesn't manage to pull a third rabbit out of his hat.

Odds correct at 1700 GMT (14/3/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

MOST READ FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL TIPS