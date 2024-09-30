Any Other Bets: EFL and Champions League tips for Tuesday October 1

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets 1pt Both teams to score in Slovan Bratislava vs Man City (20:00) at 2/1 (General) 1pt Elijah Adebayo to score anytime in Luton vs Oxford at 15/8 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 0.5pt Adebayo to score 2+ goals at 11/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, bet365) 1pt Blackburn Draw No Bet vs Coventry at 33/20 (Unibet) 1pt Wrexham to win at Stevenage at 15/8 (William Hill, Betfred, Coral) 2.5pts Gillingham to beat Grimsby at 21/20 (William Hill) *All games kick off 19:45 CLICK HERE to add the selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Slovan Bratislava vs Man City Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Slovan Bratislava vs Man City Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 33/1 | Draw 14/1 | Away 1/33 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill The 50/1 about a Slovan Bratislava win pretty much says it all, but that is not to say they can't ruffle some Manchester City feathers. Pep Guardiola's side are notoriously more vulnerable without Rodri and the Spanish midfielder is expected to be out for the remainder of the season. Not that he would have played here anyway, with recent seasons showing clashes like this are very much for players on the periphery. Perhaps this is why City have conceded 17 goals in their last 21 Champions League group-stage games on the road, with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE clicking in 12 of those matches. Last season, City only kept clean sheets in nine of their 29 away games in all competitions, conceding at Young Boys, Copenhagen, Red Star Belgrade and RB Leipzig in the Champions LEague. It is also worth noting that they have conceded at the likes of Cheltenham, Wycombe and Swindon in domestic cup competitions across the last four seasons so 2/1 looks a bit of a steal. BuildABet @ 50/1 Both teams to score

Vladimir Weiss to score anytime

Matheus Nunes to score anytime

Vladimir Weiss to score anytime

Matheus Nunes to score anytime

Luton vs Oxford Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Home 4/6 | Draw 14/5 | Away 19/5 Joe Townsend Luton haven't had the start to the season they would have liked since relegation from the Premier League, sitting 19th in the Sky Bet Championship after seven games. They really aren't playing poorly though, with their points return down to small margins at each end of the pitch.

ELIJAH ADEBAYO sums this up perfectly. The Luton striker has had 20 shots, 18 of which have come from inside the penalty area, getting on the end of chances equating to 3.41 expected goals (xG). He's yet to find the net, but at 15/8 TO SCORE ANYTIME and 11/1 to SCORE 2+ GOALS for the visit of newly-promoted Oxford he should be backed to do so. Oxford have been impressive at The Kassam so far, taking 10 points from four games and conceding only twice. Away from home it's been a different story, with the U's losing all three matches and their opponents scoring at least twice on each occasion.

Joe Townsend John Eustace deserves enormous credit. Sacked by Birmingham last season when he had Blues in the Championship play-off places, he walked into a sticky situation at Blackburn and steered them to safety, watching his former club run through a succession of managers as they slid into League One. Blackburn (along with Birmingham as it happens) are one of just three EFL teams who remain unbeaten. Rovers have conceded just twice in their last five league matches and head to a Coventry side who have won only once in the second tier this term - and that was back in mid-August at home to newly-promoted Oxford. The Sky Blues have all the tools to be a top-10 side at this level, but they simply cannot be trusted for victory at even money against third-placed Blackburn, who have drawn all three away and won all four at home. BLACKBURN DRAW NO BET at a sizeable 33/20 feels like a sensible play.

Phil Parkinson's Wrexham are flying in League One

Joe Townsend Wrexham have adapted to life in Sky Bet League One superbly, with their only defeat coming at leaders Birmingham, winning five and drawing the other two. Their home form continues to astound, winning every game at The Racecourse so far to extend their home league record under Phil Parkinson to W58 D4 L4. But on the road they have been excellent despite a tough fixture list. Draws at last season's beaten play-off finalists Bolton and a strong Leyton Orient side (now unbeaten in four after a slow start) have come either side of victory at perennial top-six team Peterborough. That tough run of away fixtures continues with this trip to Stevenage, who have been strong at home (W3 L1) thus far, but with 15/8 available for a WREXHAM WIN, we should take it.