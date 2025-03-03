Any Other Bets: Champions League tips for 5 March

Feyenoord vs Inter Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV: TNT Sports 2

Home 21/4 | Draw 10/3 | Away 4/9 Jake Osgathorpe Robin van Persie took charge of his first game as Feyenoord boss last weekend and it wasn't a great start, drawing 0-0 at home to bottom half Nijmegen.

It doesn't get any easier either, with Inter in town. The Dutch side knocked out Inter's city rivals Milan in the last round, but this will be a much tougher test. Simply put, that's because the blue team of Milan is better than the red team currently, and it's not close. Simone Inzaghi's side are exptionally strong defensively, conceding just one goal in eight league phase games, and are surgical rather than explosive in attack, netting just 11 in those eight matches. So, I see no reason why UNDER 2.5 GOALS is the outsider in this first leg, and we should back it accordingly. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet Goals have dried up for Feyenoord, netting just four times in their last five games, and they will be starved of scoring opportunities on Wednesday. Along with conceding just once in the UCL, Inter have faced just nine big chances across eight outings, and the most impressive stat is that every shot they are facing has an average xG of just 0.06. That's incredibly low and explains wht they've kept seven clean sheets.

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi

Given seven of Inter's 11 goals came in two games - a 4-0 success over a poor Crvena Zvezda team and a 3-0 win over 10-man Monaco, both at home - it makes sense to chance UNDER 1.5 GOALS here too. CLICK HERE to back Under 1.5 goals with Sky Bet If we take away those two games Inter scored just four times in the other six, highlighting how they aren't a swashbuckling attacking side. This bet that has landed in six of Inter's eight UCL games, and clicked in Feyenoord's first leg against Milan in the play-off round.

Benfica vs Barcelona Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

Home 4/6 | Draw 14/5 | Away 19/5 Jake Osgathorpe The last time these two sides met in this competition it delivered the game of the season, with Barcelona scoring with the last kick of the game to win 5-4 in Lisbon. We should expect a similar sort of game, with neither team really capable of adopting a defence-first approach - and neither wanting to. Both sides are gung-ho attacking teams who aim to outscore their opponents, which makes sense given both defences are vulnerable. So with goals on the agenda, ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI's odds-against price TO SCORE ANYTIME makes plenty of appeal. CLICK HERE to back Robert Lewandowski to score anytime with Sky Bet The Pole has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 34 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions, netting nine in eight Champions League games.

He's found the net in seven of his last nine outings, including a brace in the 5-4 win in this very stadium back in January. Data-wise, across league and Champions League action this season he's averaging a whopping 1.02 xG per 90, so will absolutely have ample opportunity to score on Wednesday. Most bookies have him priced at 3/4 or shorter which looks about right, with anything above 4/5 representing value in my eyes. While not exactly reinventing the wheel, the price about Benfica's starting striker VANGELIS PAVLIDIS TO SCORE ANYTIME also look large. CLICK HERE to back Vangelis Pavlidis to score anytime with Sky Bet The Greek international has netted seven times in the Champions League this season, scoring in all of Benfica's last four games in this competition, including a hat-trick in the 5-4 game between the sides in the league phase.