Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL tips for Tuesday March 11

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets
1.5pts Over 9.5 corners in Roda JC vs Helmond Sport & Volendam vs Telstar (19:00) at 2.17/1 (Sky Bet)
*Added 1015 GMT (11/03/25)
1pts Jordan Clark to be carded in Cardiff vs Luton (19:45) at 9/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt Josh Sargent to score anytime in Norwich vs Sheff Wed at 2/1 (bet365)
0.5pts Josh Sargent to score 2+ goals Norwich vs Sheff Wed at 12/1 (bet365)
Dutch double
- Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT, Tuesday
- Games: Roda JC vs Helmond Sport; Volendam vs Telstar
Tom Carnduff
A trip to the Dutch second tier on Tuesday night - a division which can be a happy hunting ground for corners backers.
With 292 games played so far, 167 of them have seen the match corner count reach double figures. We're targeting a couple of games to repeat that this evening.
Taking OVER 9.5 CORNERS in Roda JC vs Helmond Sport and Volendam vs Telstar delivers odds of 2.17/1 which is worth backing.
Roda have seen the corner count hit ten or more in 57% of home fixtures thanks largely to their contribution. They've averaging roughly double the amount of corners taken than their opponents.
But Helmond's use of their width has led to plenty of corners in their games too. In terms of the corners to crosses taken chart, both teams rank highly.
Roda have seen at least 14 corners taken in each of their last outings too.
As for Volendam's clash with Telstar, both of these teams are high crossers of the ball and therefore high corner takers.
Backing the corner count to reach double figures has been a winner in ten of Volendam's 14 games in front of their own supporters this season, with it landing in eight of Telstar's 15 on the road.
The 2-2 draw between the sides at the beginning of November delivered ten corners too.
Odds correct at 1015 GMT (11/03/25)
Cardiff vs Luton
- Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 11/8 | Draw 11/5 | Away 19/10
Jake Osgathorpe
What a massive game this is at the foot of the Championship table.
21st-placed Cardiff host 23rd-placed Luton with just five points between the teams, making this the biggest game of the pairs' season to date.
Luton are dreadful travellers so I wouldn't put anyone off backing the hosts at 7/5, but I've been drawn in by a card-based bet.
Jim has been harping on about, and backing, Luton midfielder JORDAN CLARK being BOOKED when he plays away from home, and here, in his sides' biggest game of the season, he can be backed at 9/2.
It's enormous.
He's averaging 0.32 cards per 90 this season that would give us a blanket price of around 11/5.
Seven of Clark's nine bookings this season have come on the road, making his per 90 average when playing away from home 0.47, so in a huge relegation six-pointer we should back him to get another one.
Especially after returning to his usual ways at the weekend when getting booked at Burnley.
Referee Andy Davies is an ok appointment, averaging 3.95 cards per 90 this season, but is fresh from a four card game in another relegation six pointer between Hull and Plymouth, so could be as or even more obliging here.
Norwich vs Sheffield Wednesday
- Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 23/20 | Draw 12/5 | Away 11/5
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
JOSH SARGENT has scored 41 Championship goals across three seasons (0.59 goals per 90).
This term he has netted 12 times in 22 starts hitting a rich vein of form since returning to fitness. Across his last eight league starts, Sargent has netted eight goals and six of them have come at Carrow Road, including braces against Swansea and Stoke.
At 2/1, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals against Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls beat Plymouth 3-0 in their last outing but this was their first clean sheet in three games.
Danny Rohl’s side have conceded in 75% of their league games this term which is part of the reason Sargent’s price TO SCORE 2+ GOALS also appeals.
Already advised
1pt Red card in Barcelona vs Benfica (17:45) at 5/1 (William Hill)
0.25pts Both teams Red card in Barcelona vs Benfica (17:45) at 100/1 (William Hill)
Barcelona vs Benfica
- Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Home 1/3 | Draw 9/2 | Away 6/1
Jake Osgathorpe
The price about a RED CARD IN THE MATCH here is simply irresistible.
Barcelona lead 1-0 on aggregate after a dogged defensive display in Lisbon, where they were reduced to 10-men after just 22 minutes. Another red in the second leg could well be on the cards given how tight the clash is and, more importantly, who the referee is.
Step forward; Francois Letexier.
The Frenchman has been an average yellow card thrower this season (4.15 per game), but a generational red card brandisher, giving marching orders in nine of his 18 outings across all competitions - including in the Olympics!
In Europe, he's stepped his game up even more, averaging 5.5 yellows across seven outings and giving four reds in seven games, including all of his last three.
Factor in that three of Barca's last six matches across all competitions have seen a red card, and four of Benfica's seven, and the 5/1 available looks incredibly generous.
The stakes are high, the two teams are combustible, this is a classic Spain-Portugal (Iberian) rivalry and the game should be wide open and end to end. There should be a great chance of someone seeing red.
Given Letexier's glee in brandishing red, I've been told by Jimmy that I, and I quote; "gotta put RED CARD EACH TEAM, YOU GOTTA".
It's worth a poke at 100/1 in a game that, should it stay close on aggregate, could explode in the latter stages.
Barcelona v Benfica @ 19/1
- Over 3.5 goals
- Raphinha to score anytime
- Vangelis Pavlidis to score anytime
- Lamine Yamal 2+ fouls
Odds correct at 1520 GMT (10/03/25)
