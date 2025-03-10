Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL tips for Tuesday 11 March

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets 1pt Red card in Barcelona vs Benfica (17:45) at 5/1 (William Hill) 0.25pts Both teams Red card in Barcelona vs Benfica (17:45) at 100/1 (William Hill) 1pts Jordan Clark to be carded in Cardiff vs Luton (19:45) at 9/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Josh Sargent to score anytime in Norwich vs Sheff Wed at 2/1 (bet365) 0.5pts Josh Sargent to score 2+ goals Norwich vs Sheff Wed at 12/1 (bet365) CLICK HERE to add the selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Barcelona vs Benfica Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV: TNT Sports 1

Home 1/3 | Draw 9/2 | Away 6/1 Jake Osgathorpe The price about a RED CARD IN THE MATCH here is simply irresistible. CLICK HERE to back a Red card in the match with Sky Bet Barcelona lead 1-0 on aggregate after a dogged defensive display in Lisbon, where they were reduced to 10-men after just 22 minutes. Another red in the second leg could well be on the cards given how tight the clash is and, more importantly, who the referee is. Step forward; Francois Letexier.

Francois Letexier has been in fine form in European competition

The Frenchman has been an average yellow card thrower this season (4.15 per game), but a generational red card brandisher, giving marching orders in nine of his 18 outings across all competitions - including in the Olympics! In Europe, he's stepped his game up even more, averaging 5.5 yellows across seven outings and giving four reds in seven games, including all of his last three. Factor in that three of Barca's last six matches across all competitions have seen a red card, and four of Benfica's seven, and the 5/1 available looks incredibly generous. The stakes are high, the two teams are combustible, this is a classic Spain-Portugal (Iberian) rivalry and the game should be wide open and end to end. There should be a great chance of someone seeing red. Given Letexier's glee in brandishing red, I've been told by Jimmy that I, and I quote; "gotta put RED CARD EACH TEAM, YOU GOTTA". It's worth a poke at 100/1 in a game that, should it stay close on aggregate, could explode in the latter stages.

Cardiff vs Luton Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 11/8 | Draw 11/5 | Away 19/10 Jake Osgathorpe What a massive game this is at the foot of the Championship table. 21st-placed Cardiff host 23rd-placed Luton with just five points between the teams, making this the biggest game of the pairs' season to date. Luton are dreadful travellers so I wouldn't put anyone off backing the hosts at 7/5, but I've been drawn in by a card-based bet.

Luton are facing the prospect of back-to-back relegations

Jim has been harping on about, and backing, Luton midfielder JORDAN CLARK being BOOKED when he plays away from home, and here, in his sides' biggest game of the season, he can be backed at 9/2. CLICK HERE to back Jordan Clark to be carded with Sky Bet It's enormous. He's averaging 0.32 cards per 90 this season that would give us a blanket price of around 11/5. Seven of Clark's nine bookings this season have come on the road, making his per 90 average when playing away from home 0.47, so in a huge relegation six-pointer we should back him to get another one. Especially after returning to his usual ways at the weekend when getting booked at Burnley. Referee Andy Davies is an ok appointment, averaging 3.95 cards per 90 this season, but is fresh from a four card game in another relegation six pointer between Hull and Plymouth, so could be as or even more obliging here.