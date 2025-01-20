Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL tips for 21 January

Oxford vs Luton Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 15/8 | Draw 21/10 | Away 29/20 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill I've had to bide my time with this one. JORDAN CLARK TO BE CARDED is the tout and it has been three weeks in the making.

Luton's midfielder has been picking up cards in the Championship all season long, eight to be exact, but the interesting quirk is the majority (6) have come on the road. I first noticed the angle after Clark was carded at Swansea on December 29, he has not been carded since but only played four minutes of away football in that time after picking up a knock against Norwich. Clark is back to full fitness and played the whole of the stalemate with Preston in the Hatters last fixture. He avoided a booking but that was down to the game taking place at Kenilworth Road and definitely not because Clark did not commit a foul. At 4/1, his price to be carded is worth taking without factoring in the fact Luton are away from home, he is as short as 23/10 with some firms.

Bolton vs Charlton Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 21/20 | Draw 23/10 | Away 21/10 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Bolton have only won three of their last 10 League One games, yet victory against Charlton on Tuesday would move them level on points with Stockport and Reading and outside the play-offs on goal-difference. Charlton can be tough to beat though. The 4-2 defeat against Rotherham was their first loss in seven games, during which time Nathan Jones' side have kept three clean sheets. It is the goalscoring form of Addicks frontman MILES LEABURN that provides interest here though. After the first half of the campaign was blighted by injury, Leaburn is getting a run of games and thriving. Leaburn has netted five times in his last five league appearances, setting up another two, and at 3/1 he is worth a poke TO SCORE ANYTIME.

Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV: TNT Sports (Press Red)

Home 10/1 | Draw 11/2 | Away 1/5 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Finally, with two games left we are at the point in the Champions League group stage where there is a bit of jeopardy. There is nothing on the line for Slovan Bratislava but pride in this fixture (W0 D0 L6), however, a win is crucial for Stuttgart if they want to finish in the top 24. The Bundesliga outfit are 1/5 to win in Slovakia and are odds-on to score 3+ goals against a side that have shipped 21 goals and counting. Assuming Stuttgart can get amongst the goals, DENIZ UNDAV's price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals. Undav is as short as 4/7 in this market, although generally 5/6, and has netted eight goals in a 1,068 minutes in thi competitions and domestically.