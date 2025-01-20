Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
AOB luton clark

Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL tips for 21 January

By Sporting Life
Football
Mon January 20, 2025 · 1h ago

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets

1pt Jordan Clark to be carded in Oxford vs Luton (19:45) at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Betvictor)

1pt Miles Leaburn to score anytime in Bolton vs Charlton (19:45) at 3/1 (bet365)

1.5pt Deniz Undav to score anytime in Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart (20:00) at 10/11 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-acca-affiliate?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FBACCA&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ED_FOOTBALL

Oxford vs Luton

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

I’ve had to bide my time with this one.

JORDAN CLARK TO BE CARDED is the tout and it has been three weeks in the making.

Clark

Luton’s midfielder has been picking up cards in the Championship all season long, eight to be exact, but the interesting quirk is the majority (6) have come on the road.

I first noticed the angle after Clark was carded at Swansea on December 29, he has not been carded since but only played four minutes of away football in that time after picking up a knock against Norwich.

Clark is back to full fitness and played the whole of the stalemate with Preston in the Hatters last fixture. He avoided a booking but that was down to the game taking place at Kenilworth Road and definitely not because Clark did not commit a foul.

At 4/1, his price to be carded is worth taking without factoring in the fact Luton are away from home, he is as short as 23/10 with some firms.

Bolton vs Charlton

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Bolton have only won three of their last 10 League One games, yet victory against Charlton on Tuesday would move them level on points with Stockport and Reading and outside the play-offs on goal-difference.

Charlton can be tough to beat though. The 4-2 defeat against Rotherham was their first loss in seven games, during which time Nathan Jones’ side have kept three clean sheets.

It is the goalscoring form of Addicks frontman MILES LEABURN that provides interest here though.

After the first half of the campaign was blighted by injury, Leaburn is getting a run of games and thriving.

Leaburn has netted five times in his last five league appearances, setting up another two, and at 3/1 he is worth a poke TO SCORE ANYTIME.

Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Finally, with two games left we are at the point in the Champions League group stage where there is a bit of jeopardy.

There is nothing on the line for Slovan Bratislava but pride in this fixture (W0 D0 L6), however, a win is crucial for Stuttgart if they want to finish in the top 24.

The Bundesliga outfit are 1/5 to win in Slovakia and are odds-on to score 3+ goals against a side that have shipped 21 goals and counting.

Assuming Stuttgart can get amongst the goals, DENIZ UNDAV’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.

Undav is as short as 4/7 in this market, although generally 5/6, and has netted eight goals in a 1,068 minutes in thi competitions and domestically.

Odds correct at 1620 BST (20/01/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

FOOTBALL TIPS