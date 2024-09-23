Any Other Bets: Carabao Cup tips for Tuesday 24 September

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 1pt Rico Lewis to score anytime in 90 mins in Man City vs Watford (19:45) at 9/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Christopher Nkunku to score 2+ goals in 90 mins in Chelsea vs Barrow (19:45) at 12/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Walsall to win in 90 minutes vs Leicester at 9/1 (Betfair) 0.5pt Wycombe to win in 90 minutes vs Aston Villa (20:00) at 8/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Wycombe to win after penalties vs Aston Villa (20:00) at 10/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair CLICK HERE to add selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

Chelsea vs Barrow Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports+

Home 1/50 | Draw 12/1 | Away 33/1 Jake Osgathorpe Chelsea are priced at 1/50 to win a game of football. Granted, they have looked good in recent outings, and they are playing Sky Bet League Two side Barrow at Stamford Bridge, but that seems a tad short, doesn't it? Having said that, I think they'll win, and I think they do so in style. The bookies make it odds-on the Blues score four times, so we'll turn to the goalscorer markets for a bet. Enzo Maresca probably makes 11 changes, but fortunately for him the new starting XI probably cost a combined £600m given the club's embarrassment of riches. CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU should start and while short at 4/7 to score anytime, there is some value in his price TO SCORE 2+ at 12/5. CLICK HERE to bet on Chelsea vs Barrow with Sky Bet The Frenchman's first season at Chelsea was blighted by injuries, and he has so far found minutes hard to come by this term; he's looked a threat when called upon though.

Nkunku scored the winner against Bournemouth from the bench and nearly doubled his tally against West Ham at the weekend, denied by a super save. In total he has taken three shots equating to 1.04 xG in 107 minutes of league action, hitting the target with both big chances. He scored in both of his starts against Servette in the Europa Conference League, with one from the penalty spot, another boost to this bet. In his final two seasons at Leipzig, where he stayed fit for the most part, Nkunku scored 11 braces and one hat-trick. Playing in a strong Chelsea team against weak opponents, he should get the chances to bag his first multiple for the club. He's a best price of 9/1 with Boylesports for the hat-trick, by the way.

Manchester City vs Watford Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports+

Home 1/9 | Draw 13/2 | Away 12/1 Jake Osgathorpe

It's highly likely we see wholesale changes from Manchester City after their draining Super Sunday contest with Arsenal. They welcome a Watford team to The Etihad who were spanked 4-1 at Norwich on Saturday, with the performance concerning and the body language of the Hornets players even more so. Perhaps they were saving themselves for this game, or perhaps we will see similar should City race into an early lead, as even their second - maybe third - string XI should be no match for the Championship side, and this could be a game that gets out of hand. While trawling through history isn't conducive for betting given how teams and managers change, lets just say the Etihad has been a miserable place for Watford. They've lost their last three visits by an aggregate score of 19-1. I think we can target goalscorers, with it being RICO LEWIS's price TO SCORE ANYTIME that looks massive to me CLICK HERE to back Rico Lewis to score anytime with Sky Bet He should come in for this game having been left out of the Arsenal match. His positioning this season, and parts of last, has been interesting.

Lewis is a full-back that Pep Guardiola trusts to go into the central areas and create, but we've also seen him get into dangerous scoring positions. So far this season he has mustered two shots and one big chance - against Ipswich in a 4-1 win - with his xG per 90 of 0.18 ranking fifth among all City players so far this term.

Last season he scored twice in 816 minutes, from five shots. Since the start of 23/24, six of his seven shots have come from inside the box, only highlighting his propensity to drift into dangerous areas.

Walsall vs Leicester Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports+

Home 8/1 | Draw 4/1 | Away 1/3

Joe Townsend Walsall have started the season superbly, siting third in League Two having won five of their opening seven games, with their only defeats narrow 1-0 losses away from home. Leicester, meanwhile, have won only once: the 4-0 victory over fourth-tier Tranmere in the previous round. Steve Cooper's side have drawn three and lost two in the Premier League and not shown much in the way of encouragement that things will get better any time soon, failing to beat crisis club Everton at home on Saturday. It is of course a long shot, but I'm prepared to take the 9/1 on WALSALL TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES to small stakes. CLICK HERE to back Walsall to win in 90 minutes with Sky Bet Cooper has also hinted at the prospect of making changes, especially in midfield. Smells like an upset.

Wycombe vs Aston Villa Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 8/1 | Draw 4/1 | Away 1/3 Joe Townsend WYCOMBE have some serious giantkiller heritage from the days of Lawrie Sanchez and Ceefax star Roy Essandoh, and this tie provides a great opportunity to make further history. Villa have been knocked out at this stage in the last three seasons and over the past four have won only two games in the FA Cup or EFL Cup. In fact, reaching the final of this competition in 2020 is a significant outlier - Villa have exited the domestic cups at the fourth round or earlier in 17 of their last 18 attempts, failing to make it past round three in 11 of those.