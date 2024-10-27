Any Other Bets: Carabao Cup and League One tips for Tuesday 29 October

It's been a torrid start to the season, winless in nine Premier League games, with their only victory in 90 minutes this term coming in this competition against Championship opposition.

After a gallant performance at the Etihad at the weekend to gain some kind of confidence, maybe a win over Stoke on Tuesday could kickstart their campaign and give them even more confidence ahead of a home game against Everton.

Stoke look a good opponent too, having struggled greatly since the appointment of Narcis Pelach.

They have won one, drawn three and lost three under his guidance, with the Potters yet to score in three road games under the ex-Norwich coach.

Performances in those three games against Middlesbrough, Swansea and Sheffield United have seen Pelach's side generate just 0.68 xGF per game, meaning a SOUTHAMPTON WIN TO NIL appeals at 17/10.

The Saints should take this game seriously in a bid to gain some momentum, and if they do, I expect them to win comfortably against a middling Championship side who have been exposed defensively in those aforementioned away games (1.95 xGA per game).

Given how Southampton have defended this season, it is a bit of a risk to take them to keep a clean sheet, but there were positives at the weekend against Manchester City, and they are facing what has been a toothless attacking team of late.