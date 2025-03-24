Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Grand National IconGrand National
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon out of England's game with Latvia through injury

By Sporting Life
Football
Mon March 24, 2025 · 5h ago

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from the England squad through injury, ruling him out of Monday's World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

He had looked likely to start at Wembley but injured himself as a substitute in Friday's win over Albania.

It could mean a second chance for Marcus Rashford, who disappointed in Thomas Tuchel's opening game, though it is more likely Aston Villa team-mate Morgan Rogers is rewarded for his superb club form.

Meanwhile, Gordon's Newcastle team-mate Tino Livramento and Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale have both been released from the squad.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

FOOTBALL TIPS