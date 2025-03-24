He had looked likely to start at Wembley but injured himself as a substitute in Friday's win over Albania.

It could mean a second chance for Marcus Rashford, who disappointed in Thomas Tuchel's opening game, though it is more likely Aston Villa team-mate Morgan Rogers is rewarded for his superb club form.

Meanwhile, Gordon's Newcastle team-mate Tino Livramento and Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale have both been released from the squad.