Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from the England squad through injury, ruling him out of Monday's World Cup qualifier against Latvia.
He had looked likely to start at Wembley but injured himself as a substitute in Friday's win over Albania.
It could mean a second chance for Marcus Rashford, who disappointed in Thomas Tuchel's opening game, though it is more likely Aston Villa team-mate Morgan Rogers is rewarded for his superb club form.
Meanwhile, Gordon's Newcastle team-mate Tino Livramento and Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale have both been released from the squad.
