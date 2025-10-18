Ange Postecoglou sacked by Nottingham Forest minutes after 3-0 defeat to Chelsea

The Australian was dismissed after eight games in charges having suffered six defeats and picked up only two points since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo.

Months on from his Europa League triumph with Spurs, and from Forest reaching Europe under Nuno, Postecoglou is out of work again as Forest languish just above the Premier League relegation zone.

Postecoglou had been backed into long odds-on in the sack race betting during the international break, with Sean Dyche widely rumoured to be in line to take over.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis wasted no time whatsoever in making his move, with the club releasing a short statement before Saturday's 3pm kick-offs had even begun.