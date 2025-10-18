Ange Postecoglou sacked by Nottingham Forest minutes after 3-0 defeat to Chelsea

Fans at the City Ground chanted 'sacked in the morning', but Ange Postecoglou was out of a job just minutes after Nottingham Forest's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.
The Australian was dismissed after eight games in charges having suffered six defeats and picked up only two points since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo.
Months on from his Europa League triumph with Spurs, and from Forest reaching Europe under Nuno, Postecoglou is out of work again as Forest languish just above the Premier League relegation zone.
Postecoglou had been backed into long odds-on in the sack race betting during the international break, with Sean Dyche widely rumoured to be in line to take over.
Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis wasted no time whatsoever in making his move, with the club releasing a short statement before Saturday's 3pm kick-offs had even begun.
Shortest Premier League reigns
- Sam Allardyce (Leeds, 2023) - 30 days
- Ange Postecoglou (Nottingham Forest, 2025) - 39 days
- Les Reed (Charlton, 2006) - 40 days
It read: "Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect.
"The Club will make no further comment at this time."
Postecoglou's tenure lasted just 39 days and there was some irony in how it came to end, with Forest creating plenty of chances (xG 2.43 - 1.66) against a flattered Chelsea in what was one of their strongest performances under the Australian.
But a leaky defence had already turned the atmosphere sour and another heavy defeat proved the final straw for Marinakis, who left the match early and duly acted fast.