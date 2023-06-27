Sporting Life
Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo named manager of Serie B side Sampdoria

By Tom Carnduff
18:33 · TUE June 27, 2023

Sampdoria have confirmed the appointment of Andrea Pirlo as their new manager.

I Blucerchiati suffered relegation from Serie A last season, ending their 11-year stay in the top-flight of Italian football.

The former Juventus and Milan midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the Serie B side, although there is the option for a third in his contract.

It's the first appointment made by Andrea Radrizzani following his purchase of the club. He has since agreed a deal to sell his majority stake in Sky Bet Championship outfit Leeds.

Andrea Pirlo

"UC Sampdoria announces that it has entrusted Andrea Pirlo with the role of manager in charge of the first team until June 30 2025," a statement read.

"At the same time, the club informs that it has appointed Nicola Legrottaglie as head of performance and Lorenzo Giani as head of scouting."

Pirlo - who earned 116 caps for Italy - has been out of work since departing Fatih Karagümrük in May, with the club finishing 7th in the most recent Turkish Super Lig campaign.

Reports in Italy claim that Fabio Grosso was the club's main target. However, they were unable to strike an agreement with the former Frosinone boss.

FOOTBALL TIPS