Andrea Pirlo named manager of Serie B side Sampdoria

I Blucerchiati suffered relegation from Serie A last season, ending their 11-year stay in the top-flight of Italian football.

The former Juventus and Milan midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the Serie B side, although there is the option for a third in his contract.

It's the first appointment made by Andrea Radrizzani following his purchase of the club. He has since agreed a deal to sell his majority stake in Sky Bet Championship outfit Leeds.