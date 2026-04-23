If there is a more reliable indicator of managerial quality than quietly making a mid-table Premier League side behave like they belong in Europe, it’s well hidden.

Andoni Iraola hasn’t needed noise, slogans or grand declarations on the south coast. He has just made Bournemouth better. Consistently, measurably, and in ways that now make his departure feel less like a natural ending and more like a starting gun for the clubs above them. With confirmation that he will leave at the end of the season, the conversation shifts immediately from appreciation to opportunity. Managers with upward momentum rarely become available without complication. Iraola is walking out with his reputation burnished, his ideas proven and his adaptability no longer theoretical. That should set off alarms – or at least serious discussions – at Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and, given the right circumstances, even Real Madrid.

When Iraola arrived in 2023, Bournemouth were not a blank canvas so much as a fragile one. Survival was the aim, consolidation the hope. Instead, he delivered a club-record points total in his first season and followed it with a ninth-place finish in 2024-25 that felt less like an overachievement and more like the baseline shifting. Now, as the 2025/26 season heads into its final stretch, Bournemouth sit ninth in the Premier League table, on the cusp of the European places and riding a 13-game unbeaten run that has turned them from plucky to genuinely problematic. This has not been built on fortune or fleeting form. Bournemouth have beaten elite opposition, travelled well and developed a habit of dictating games against teams with far greater resources. They are not clinging on to results; they are earning them. And in a league that tends to expose pretenders quickly, that matters.

Andoni Iraola has made a huge impact at Bournemouth

What stands out most is how they do it. There is a clear framework: intensity without recklessness, verticality without chaos, structure without rigidity. But it is not dogma. Iraola has shown a willingness to adjust based on opposition, personnel and game state. Bournemouth can press high and suffocate teams into mistakes, or they can hold their shape and strike with precision on the break. They are comfortable with the ball but not dependent on it. It is a system built on principles rather than strict patterns, which allows players to function rather than overthink. That flexibility is not just aesthetically pleasing; it is practical. At Manchester United, where squad-building has been uneven and identities have come and gone, a manager who can mould rather than demand would be invaluable. At Liverpool, if Arne Slot’s tenure fails to stabilise, the need would be for evolution rather than revolution, and Iraola’s approach offers exactly that. At Chelsea, where talent is abundant but cohesion is often absent, a coach who improves what he has rather than constantly seeking replacements would represent a genuine shift in direction.

Chelsea manager for first game of the 2026/2027 season (odds via Sky Bet) Filipe Luis - 13/8

Andoni Iraola - 2/1

Cesc Fabregas - 10/3

Calum McFarlane - 10/3

Oliver Glasner - 5/1

Xavi Hernandez - 15/2

Marco Silva - 9/1

Frank Lampard - 9/1 Odds correct at 09:30 BST (24/04/26)

Because improvement is the thread running through everything Iraola has done. This is not a Bournemouth side stacked with obvious stars in their prime. It is a squad that has been coached upwards. Attackers who were inconsistent have found output. Midfielders have grown into defined roles. Defenders look more secure not because they have suddenly become elite individually, but because the structure around them makes sense. Even more impressively, that progress has continued despite significant turnover. Bournemouth have sold well, often losing key players, yet the level has not dropped. If anything, the team has become more coherent over time. That is not recruitment alone. That is coaching. And it is the sort of coaching that elite clubs increasingly need. Financial constraints, squad limits and the sheer inefficiency of constant churn mean that the ability to develop players is no longer a bonus; it is essential. Iraola has shown he can do that without the safety net of unlimited resources. There will, inevitably, be doubts about scale. Managing Bournemouth is not the same as managing Manchester United or Real Madrid. The scrutiny is different, the expectations relentless, the margins thinner. He has not yet had to juggle Champions League knockouts with domestic pressure, nor manage dressing rooms filled with global superstars.

Manchester United will be on the lookout for a new manager in the summer

But that argument feels incomplete. Every step of Iraola’s career has come with increased demands, and every time he has adapted. At Rayo Vallecano, he exceeded expectations in Spain, taking a modest side into the upper reaches of La Liga and to a domestic cup semi-final. At Bournemouth, he has taken a team expected to scrap for survival and turned them into one that expects to compete. There is no evidence that he would struggle with the next jump. If anything, his trajectory suggests the opposite. Timing, as ever, is crucial. Manchester United remain in a state where long-term planning and short-term pressure collide on a weekly basis. Liverpool’s post-Klopp evolution is still a work in progress, and patience, while greater than most, is not infinite. Chelsea’s search for the right fit continues, and even a promising appointment can unravel quickly. Real Madrid, meanwhile, operate on a different plane entirely, but history suggests they are never far from their next managerial pivot. Iraola becomes available at a moment when several of these clubs could plausibly be looking. That alone makes him a compelling option. Add in his track record and it becomes harder to justify overlooking him. There is risk, of course. There always is with a manager stepping into a bigger role. But there is also risk in ignoring someone who has consistently shown he can build, adapt and improve. Bournemouth have not just been competitive under Iraola; they have been coherent, progressive and, at times, genuinely impressive. As he prepares to leave, the sense is not that he has taken the club as far as it can go, but that he has proven everything he needed to prove there. The next step is waiting. The only uncertainty is who will be bold enough to offer it.