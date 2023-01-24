Age: 21

21 Position: Midfield

Midfield Club: Everton

Everton Country: Belgium

Amadou Onana has been one of the very few shining lights at Everton this season.

The Belgian has been a positive for a poor Toffees side, and the midfielder was also eye-catching at the World Cup when playing in an equally dysfunctional Belgium team.

His energy and speed really standout, even more so when playing in sluggish sides that lack intensity, meaning he is ready for another step up.

In terms of midfielders, Onana certainly fits more into the 'defensive' category.

His defensive stats compared to other midfielders in the Premier League this season all rank incredibly well. The Belgian sits in the 80th percentile for all of tackles, tackles won, dribblers tackled and fewest number of times he's been dribbled past.