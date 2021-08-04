Liverpool’s trust and confidence in Alisson Becker made goalkeeper sign new deal

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker admits he wasted no time in agreeing a new six-year contract because he has confidence and trust in the club and has “found purpose” in his life.

The Brazil international has won the Champions League and Premier League since joining from Roma for £66million in July 2018 and as one of the key senior players, the Reds were keen to tie him down to a long-term deal. “I didn’t waste too much time to think about that,” he told liverpoolfc.com. “It’s something we just built in those last three years: the confidence, the trust that I have in the club and the club has in myself.

“For me professionally, it’s the best decision. It’s the same decision as I took when I first came here. “Since I arrived here, I started to win trophies with this amazing team, with this amazing group. I started to develop myself in many aspects in football, in my life. “We found a purpose in our life here and I’m really, really happy to continue wearing this shirt. “I’m really glad that I can keep going on with my work here, doing a good job here, so I’m really happy to make this decision – that is not hard for me.” While Alisson has won domestic football’s two biggest honours – plus the FIFA Club World Cup – he is determined to make sure that is not the end of the silverware.

