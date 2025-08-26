Menu icon
Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak transfer odds: Newcastle striker 8/13 to sign for Liverpool

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Tue August 26, 2025 · 32 min ago

Liverpool remain the 8/13 favourites to sign Alexander Isak this summer, with a price of 10/11 offered on the striker to remain at Newcastle.

The Swedish international has been involved in a tense stand-off with his employer and has refused to play for the side due to his desire for a switch to Anfield.

Newcastle have remainded firm in their intentions not to sell, but a report from the Telegraph on Tuesday stated that Isak has once again told them that he wants to leave.

That comes despite the intervention of chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who tried to create a deal that would see Isak willing to remain on Tyneside.

Alexander Isak to sign for before September 2 2025 (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Liverpool - 8/13
  • Not to sign or agree a contract with any other club - 10/11
  • PSG - 11/1
  • Arsenal - 22/1
  • Any Saudi Pro League club - 25/1

Odds correct at 1635 BST (26/08/25)

Liverpool's interest included a willingness to pay a record British transfer fee for the forward, even after splashing out over £80million on Hugo Ekitiké.

Reports indicate the Isak will remain on strike in order to secure a move, although time is running out for that to happen with the transfer window closing at 7pm on Monday September 1.

The 25-year-old netted 23 goals in 34 Premier League outings last season, alongside scoring three in Newcastle's successful Carabao Cup campaign.

PSG are the 11/1 third-favourites in the market, with Arsenal a significant outsider at 22/1. A move to the Saudi Pro League club is seen as a 25/1 chance.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

