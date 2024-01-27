Alex Pritchard refuses to play for Sunderland in bid to secure January move

Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard has withdrawn from selection from matchday squads as he looks to leave the club.

The Black Cats released a statement just over an hour before the Sky Bet Championship clash with Stoke confirming that the 30-year-old told the club on Friday that he will no longer be available for selection. Pritchard also informed the club that he wishes to pursue a move elsewhere. The PA news agency reports Sunderland are offering him a 12-month contract, and while his preference is to stay, he has two offers of two and a half years from elsewhere.

The statement said: “On Friday morning, Alex Pritchard informed the club that he was no longer available for selection and he subsequently withdrew from today’s matchday squad. “The midfielder also expressed his desire to leave SAFC with immediate effect. “The club will be making no further comment at this moment in time.” Pritchard arrived on Wearside in July 2021 from Huddersfield and was part of Sunderland’s play-off winning squad who earned promotion to the Championship in May 2022, when he was named man of the match.