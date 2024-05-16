Alex Keble (@alexkeble) is a football journalist who specialises in tactical understanding, analysis and predictions of all aspects of the game.

Doku v Coufal Man City vs West Ham

Sky Sports Main Event, 16:00 BST Sunday

Home 1/11 | Draw 19/2 | Away 20/1 Nobody is giving West Ham a chance. David Moyes’s side tend to drop far too deep in the latter stages of matches and with nothing left to play for it seems extremely likely that Manchester City will get the result they need – even if chasing goals in the dying minutes, as they were against Aston Villa two years ago. But it isn’t quite hopeless for Arsenal. West Ham went into the break 1-0 up in the reverse fixture, their defensive shell proving tough to unlock until the second half, when City scored three. What made the difference in the end was a traditional route around the outside of the blockade: Jeremy Doku was superb, completing more progressive carries (13) and attempted take-ons (8) than anyone else on the pitch.

More importantly, he also scored the equaliser that sparked the comeback. Doku received the ball in space on the left, drove at Vladimir Coufal, and cut inside to score. Coufal had been struggling one-on-one all through the first half, too, as Doku's trickery created two big chances that Erling Haaland put wide. If Doku starts then Coufal is likely to suffer again, and worse still Kevin de Bruyne – who was absent at London Stadium – is back to his very best. He has 10 assists and four goals in just 17 games this season and, floating in that right half-space, the chances are West Ham will be sucked towards him… creating more room for a switch out to Doku on the left.

Odegaard & Saka v Young Arsenal vs Everton

TNT Sports 1, 16:00 BST Sunday

Home 1/6 | Draw 13/2 | Away 14/1 The game at the Emirates will be very similar in style to the one at the Etihad. Everton are superb at squeezing space between the lines and minimising risks in possession, which is why only Arsenal have kept more clean sheets in the Premier League than their 13. It will be attack versus defence – and a real slog for a nervous Arsenal side unlikely to find the tempo required to pull Sean Dyche’s players out of position. But they should be able to get over the line thanks to a slight mismatch on Everton’s left side, where Ashley Young tends to become slightly disconnected from his centre-back in key moments.