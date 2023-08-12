Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
England's Alessia Russo

Alessia Russo's second-half goal sends England into World Cup semi-final

By Sporting Life
14:41 · SAT August 12, 2023

A second-half strike from Alessia Russo has sent England through to the World Cup semi-final after a 2-1 comeback over Colombia.

Colombia took the lead following Leicy Santos' lobbed effort over Mary Earps after 44 minutes, but England hit back quickly, with Lauren Hemp pouncing on a goalkeeping error from Catalina Perez six minutes into first half stoppage time.

After 63 minutes, Georgia Stanway set up Russo for a low finish to give the Lionesses a 2-1 lead. Colombia pressed for an equaliser but an equaliser against the European champions was just out of reach.

England will now face Australia in the semi-final after the co-hosts beat France 7-6 on penalties in the earlier kick-off.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS