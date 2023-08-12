Colombia took the lead following Leicy Santos' lobbed effort over Mary Earps after 44 minutes, but England hit back quickly, with Lauren Hemp pouncing on a goalkeeping error from Catalina Perez six minutes into first half stoppage time.

After 63 minutes, Georgia Stanway set up Russo for a low finish to give the Lionesses a 2-1 lead. Colombia pressed for an equaliser but an equaliser against the European champions was just out of reach.

England will now face Australia in the semi-final after the co-hosts beat France 7-6 on penalties in the earlier kick-off.