A second-half strike from Alessia Russo has sent England through to the World Cup semi-final after a 2-1 comeback over Colombia.
Colombia took the lead following Leicy Santos' lobbed effort over Mary Earps after 44 minutes, but England hit back quickly, with Lauren Hemp pouncing on a goalkeeping error from Catalina Perez six minutes into first half stoppage time.
After 63 minutes, Georgia Stanway set up Russo for a low finish to give the Lionesses a 2-1 lead. Colombia pressed for an equaliser but an equaliser against the European champions was just out of reach.
England will now face Australia in the semi-final after the co-hosts beat France 7-6 on penalties in the earlier kick-off.
