Alashkert v Rangers betting tips: Europa League best bets and preview

Liam Kelly previews the second leg of Rangers' UEFA Europa League qualifier against Armenian side Alashkert, selecting a best bet.

Rangers take a narrow advantage to Yerevan following a 1-0 win over Alashkert in the first leg at Ibrox. An Alfredo Morelos goal was enough to edge ahead in the tie, but more was expected from the home side. They were hampered by a first half sending off, though, with John Lundstram dismissed after a second yellow card in the 43rd minute.

Alashkert v Rangers (agg: 0-1) Kick-off time: 16:00 BST, Thursday TV channel: BBC Scotland Alashkert 15/2 | Draw 4/1 | Rangers 2/7

As a result, Alashkert remain in contention to advance, but it's difficult to see the minnows testing Rangers in this leg, especially with a full compliment of players on the pitch for the visitors. The hosts are far from being a form team just now, winning only one of their last eight matches in all competitions. They've also failed to hit the back of the net in six matches during that run.

Up against an often sturdy Rangers defence, Alashkert will struggle to score, and given the edge in quality Steven Gerrard's side have over their opponents, RANGERS TO WIN TO NIL at odds-against makes appeal. CLICK HERE to back Rangers to win to nil with Sky Bet Gerrard has admitted that his team are some way off top form, so a clean sheet must be first on his wish list. He will undoubtedly be disappointed if Rangers don't win the match, too. Incredibly high temperatures are expected in Armenia on Thursday afternoon, which could see the game played at a very slow tempo. It might well be unspectacular, but Rangers should score without reply to progress to the Europa League group stage.

Alashkert v Rangers best bets and score prediction 1pt Rangers to win to nil at 23/20 (BoyleSports) Score prediction: Alashkert 0-2 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1230 BST (24/08/21)