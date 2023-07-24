Al Hilal 'submit world record £259million bid' for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe

Al Hilal have submitted a world record £259million bid for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.
Various reports claim that the Saudi Pro League club have made their move for the France international, who has one year remaining on his current deal.
Al Hilal have already added Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves to their squad this summer, while they also landed Sergej Milinković-Savić from Lazio.
Mbappe's future has been in focus this summer, with it becoming increasingly clear that he is looking to move on from Paris.
Real Madrid were believed to be his most likely destination, although Al Hilal's latest offer looks set to be by far the biggest to his current club.
It's reported that Mbappe will be offered a salary of £604.6million, with some claiming that he will sensationally be allowed to leave for Madrid should he wish to next summer.
The 24-year-old has scored 212 goals and assisted a further 98 in 260 appearances across all competitions after his 2018 switch to PSG.
He has six Ligue 1 titles to his name - five at his current club and one at Monaco - while also winning the 2018 World Cup with Les Bleus.