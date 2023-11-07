Ajax vs Brighton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Brighton’s failure to win at Goodison Park meant Roberto De Zerbi’s side have only won two of their last 10 games in all competitions - has the Italian been rumbled? Sean Dyche’s Everton were diddled by a massive slice of misfortune. If it was not for a wayward swipe from Ashley Young, the Seagulls would have returned to the south coast empty handed making it five defeats since their Europa League debut. That defeat against AEK Athens was only their second of the season but the beginning of this rotten run and potentially provided other clubs with the blueprint to best Brighton. De Zerbi’s side did beat Ajax 2-0 in the reverse, securing their first clean sheet of the campaign at the 13th attempt, but this clash looks more treacherous than the visitors' odds suggest.

What are the best bets? In 10 appearances in the UEL and domestically this campaign, STEVEN BERGHUIS has had 30 shots. In this competition, that is an average of 2.70 shots, 1.55 shots and 0.14 goals per 90. He started in midfield in the reverse but moved to the right wing at half time and looked a lot more menacing, hitting the woodwork after cutting on to his favoured left peg. Despite his shot happy approach, Berghuis has only found the net twice this campaign, that said his price TO SCORE ANYTIME is irresistible here.

James Milner was signed for his experience and versatility and given Brighton's injury woes at full-back, it is the latter that is coming in handy at the minute. The veteran has made nine starts in the Premier and Europa League this campaign, picking up two bookings and averaging 1.1 fouls. Score prediction: Ajax 1-3 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Team news The Italian boss has developed a bit of a reputation as a tinkerer which should see Ansu Fati and Joao Pedro rotated back into the side. As for the hosts, Chuba Akpom is pushing for a start after scoring three from the bench during his last two cameos. John van't Schip is not expected to give the Englishman the nod here though instead opting for the trio of Steven Berghuis, Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey in attack.

Predicted line-ups Ajax: Ramaj; Gaaei, Sutalo, Hato, Martha; van den Boomen, Taylor; Berghuis, Hlynsson, Bergwijn; Brobbey. Brighton: Steele; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Milner; Groß, Gilmour; Fati, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.