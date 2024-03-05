Ajax vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Aston Villa have drawn one of, if not the, biggest named teams in the Europa Conference League. Unai Emery's side take on the might of Ajax, though as their presence in this competition suggests, the current state of the Dutch giants is nothing to be scared about.

They scraped past Bodo/Glimt in the last round, requiring extra time, and the fifth placed Eredivisie side are having a shocking campaign by their standards. They welcome Villa having won just one of seven across all competitions. Villa on the other hand are having a sensational campaign, sitting fourth in the Premier League, and appear to have recaptured their form after a brief wobble, winning four of their last six.

What are the best bets? Unai Emery is known as a European specialist, so we just know that he will take this, Europe's tertiary competition, very seriously. They are far superior to this version of Ajax, a team who have won just once at home in five Europe contests this season despite arguably playing no one at Villa's level.

Ludogorets and Brighton have both won at the Johan Cruijff Arena, while Marseille and Bodo/Glimt have scored three and two respectively, the side to lose in Amsterdam being AEK Athens (3-1). I want to get Villa onside here, and given Emery's sides propensity to concede goals, I think ASTON VILLA TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is a live runner on Thursday night. Villa have conceded in all of their last five matches, multiple times in four of those, but their attacking style and firepower means they can and have outscored their opponents.

Jordan Henderson 2+ fouls committed CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Ollie Watkins is in searing form for Villa, scoring five in his last three games. With Villa expected to score a couple here, chances are he's on the scoresheet.

Leon Bailey has registered 23 goal involvements in 32 Premier League and Conference League appearances, so looks a good bet to add another goal or assist to his tally on Thursday. After being out of the spotlight while in Saudi Arabia, Jordan Henderson is right back in it in this game against an English side, and he'll want to remind everyone of his abilities. His work rate and in-your-face style could see him rack up the fouls.

Team news Ajax boss Van't Schip must decide whether to stick with the unfamiliar defensive 5-4-1 formation that worked out against FC Utrecht at the weekend. Jordan Henderson returned to feature in midfield, with more attack-minded players such as Carlos Forbs and Chuba Akpom having to make do with places among the replacements.

That pair are in contention to return, although Steven Bergwijn remains sidelined through injury and Josip Sutalo is serving a ban. With Jacob Ramsey suffering an injury against Luton at the weekend, Moussa Diaby could be recalled to the Villa XI, either on the left flank or in close proximity to Ollie Watkins. Pau Torres and Lucas Digne are also options to return in defence ahead of Clement Lenglet and Alex Moreno respectively.