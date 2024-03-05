Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
villa watkins

Ajax vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
21:30 · TUE March 05, 2024

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League

1pt Aston Villa to win and BTTS at 19/10 (Betway, Hills)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

TV Channel: TNT Sports 3

Home 7/2 | Draw 16/5 | Away 8/13

Aston Villa have drawn one of, if not the, biggest named teams in the Europa Conference League.

Unai Emery's side take on the might of Ajax, though as their presence in this competition suggests, the current state of the Dutch giants is nothing to be scared about.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery

They scraped past Bodo/Glimt in the last round, requiring extra time, and the fifth placed Eredivisie side are having a shocking campaign by their standards. They welcome Villa having won just one of seven across all competitions.

Villa on the other hand are having a sensational campaign, sitting fourth in the Premier League, and appear to have recaptured their form after a brief wobble, winning four of their last six.

What are the best bets?

Unai Emery is known as a European specialist, so we just know that he will take this, Europe's tertiary competition, very seriously.

They are far superior to this version of Ajax, a team who have won just once at home in five Europe contests this season despite arguably playing no one at Villa's level.

Douglas Luiz celebrates

Ludogorets and Brighton have both won at the Johan Cruijff Arena, while Marseille and Bodo/Glimt have scored three and two respectively, the side to lose in Amsterdam being AEK Athens (3-1).

I want to get Villa onside here, and given Emery's sides propensity to concede goals, I think ASTON VILLA TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is a live runner on Thursday night.

Villa have conceded in all of their last five matches, multiple times in four of those, but their attacking style and firepower means they can and have outscored their opponents.

BuildABet @ 14/1

  • Aston Villa to win
  • Both teams to score
  • Ollie Watkins to score anytime
  • Leon Bailey to score or assist
  • Jordan Henderson 2+ fouls committed

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Ollie Watkins is in searing form for Villa, scoring five in his last three games. With Villa expected to score a couple here, chances are he's on the scoresheet.

Watkins

Leon Bailey has registered 23 goal involvements in 32 Premier League and Conference League appearances, so looks a good bet to add another goal or assist to his tally on Thursday.

After being out of the spotlight while in Saudi Arabia, Jordan Henderson is right back in it in this game against an English side, and he'll want to remind everyone of his abilities. His work rate and in-your-face style could see him rack up the fouls.

Team news

Ajax boss Van't Schip must decide whether to stick with the unfamiliar defensive 5-4-1 formation that worked out against FC Utrecht at the weekend.

Jordan Henderson returned to feature in midfield, with more attack-minded players such as Carlos Forbs and Chuba Akpom having to make do with places among the replacements.

Jordan Henderson Ajax

That pair are in contention to return, although Steven Bergwijn remains sidelined through injury and Josip Sutalo is serving a ban.

With Jacob Ramsey suffering an injury against Luton at the weekend, Moussa Diaby could be recalled to the Villa XI, either on the left flank or in close proximity to Ollie Watkins.

Pau Torres and Lucas Digne are also options to return in defence ahead of Clement Lenglet and Alex Moreno respectively.

Predicted line-ups

Ajax: Ramaj; Gooijer, Rensch, Kaplan, Hato, Sosa; Hlynsson, Henderson, Mannsverk, Taylor; Brobbey

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, McGinn, Luiz, Tielemans; Diaby; Watkins

Odds correct 1800 GMT (05/03/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo