Ajax collapse from 1/66 position in Eredivisie title race

Ajax could be on the verge of letting the Eredivisie title slip through their fingers from a commanding position less than a month ago.
Francesco Farioli's side held a nine-point advantage over PSV in mid-April, but further dropped points in midweek sees them now trailing heading into the final weekend.
The Dutch giants were as short as 1/66 to lift the title ahead of a meeting with Utrecht on April 20, where they would be thrashed 4-0 to begin the downfall.
In the weeks which followed, Ajax were held to a 1-1 draw by Sparta Rotterdam and lost 3-0 at home to NEC. Wednesday delivered a 2-2 away draw with Groningen.
What's worse is the fact they held a 2-0 lead in Groningen, only for Thijmen Blokzijl to equalise in the ninth minute of second-half added time.
Across their final five games, Ajax only needed six points from a possible 15 to secure the title. Instead, they've gained two so far.
They are now 5/1 for the title, with PSV, who are on a six-game winning run, 1/8 for success. All they have to do is match or better Ajax's result to secure top spot.
The final day of the season takes place on Sunday, with Ajax hosting Twente and PSV travelling to Sparta Rotterdam.
