Ajax collapse from 1/66 position in Eredivisie title race

Ajax could be on the verge of letting the Eredivisie title slip through their fingers from a commanding position less than a month ago.

Francesco Farioli's side held a nine-point advantage over PSV in mid-April, but further dropped points in midweek sees them now trailing heading into the final weekend. The Dutch giants were as short as 1/66 to lift the title ahead of a meeting with Utrecht on April 20, where they would be thrashed 4-0 to begin the downfall.

It all changed at PSV very quickly. pic.twitter.com/IKshLydoEm — Will Downing (@WillDowningComm) May 14, 2025