Rangers suffered a second hammering in five days with a comprehensive 4-0 defeat by Ajax in their Champions League Group A opener.

The Light Blues were thrashed 4-0 by Old Firm rivals Celtic on Saturday and in the Johan Cruyff Arena they again found themselves effectively out of the game by the interval and hoping to avoid embarrassment. Midfielder Edson Alvarez headed in from a corner in the 17th minute before Gers defender James Sands redirected a Steven Berghuis shot into his own net after 32 minutes, with Mohammed Kudus thundering in a drive a minute later. It was a nightmare for the Ibrox side who were playing Champions League football for the first time in 12 years, with Steven Bergwijn adding a fourth with 10 minutes remaining. While not the result the Scottish side wanted, it did prove profitable for Sporting Life readers who backed George Gamble's tip on the Dutch masters to triumph on the -1.5 Asian handicap.

Ajax 4-0 Rangers

• xG: 2.24 - 0.11



The first corner came for Ajax in the 10th minute and defender Jurrien Timber headed Bergwijn’s delivery from the left over from eight yards, unchallenged. The Gers failed to heed the warning and when Berghuis swung his corner over from the right, Alvarez also rose unchallenged to head in from six yards. Confidence seemed to drain from Rangers and Jon McLaughlin had to save at his near post from defender Devyne Rensch’s angled drive. The home side swarmed around the Gers penalty area and, in the 28th minute, Rensch only had McLaughlin to beat after taking a pass from Taylor but somehow missed the target. However, in the space of a minute, things went from bad to worse for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side. Sands tried to block a Berghuis shot from 16 yards but succeeded in wrong-footing McLaughlin and, as Rangers appeared in as much disarray as they did in the first half at Celtic Park, Kudus easily brushed off the attention of Gers skipper James Tavernier and drove an unstoppable shot high past McLaughlin and in off the far post.

