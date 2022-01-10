The Africa Cup of Nations is underway, but who is playing today? We go through the daily fixtures while selecting a best bet for the day's play.

Senegal v Zimbabwe (Group B) 13:00 GMT on Sky Sports Main Event

Senegal 1/3 | Draw 18/5 | Zimbabwe 17/2 Pre-tournament favourites Senegal get their Africa Cup of Nations underway on Monday, but they do so without two of their star players; Chelsea's Edouard Mendy and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly after both tested positive for Covid-19. Zimbabwe head into the tournament with a lot of off-field issues, while they have been poor on it, winning just one of their last 18 games in all competitions. Their last win at the Africa Cup of Nations came way back in 2006, and it is unlikely that they will beat a strong Senegal side. Score prediction: Senegal 2-0 Zimbabwe (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)

Guinea v Malawi (Group B) 16:00 GMT on Sky Sports Premier League

Guinea 4/9 | Draw 29/10 | Malawi 13/2 Guinea had a disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign, finishing third in a four team group while failing to win a single match. Malawi also suffered the same fate, as their form has nosedived after qualifying for this tournament. Naby Keita-led Guinea have the better individual players in this contest, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see them drop points due to a lack of harmony on the pitch. Score prediction: Guinea 1-1 Malawi (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Morocco v Ghana (Group C) 16:00 GMT on Sky Sports Main Event

Morocco 6/5 | Draw 2/1 | Ghana 12/5 Morocco are fancied by many to go far in this year's AFCON tournament, and it isn't hard to see why. They have the individual quality, but are a solid team who don't lose very often. In fact, their last defeat came back in 2019. In that time they have played 29 games without losing in 90 minutes, keeping 21 clean sheets and winning 18 of those matches TO NIL. CLICK HERE to back Morocco to win to nil with Sky Bet Ghana have reappointed their former Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac, who led them to a final defeat in AFCON 2010, and he has brought back his belief in youth. The Black Stars have some talented youngsters, but will likely be no match for this Moroccan machine, who are fancied to WIN TO NIL. Score prediction: Morocco 1-0 Ghana (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)

Comoros v Gabon (Group C) 19:00 GMT on Sky Sports Main Event

Comoros 21/10 | Draw 2/1 | Gabon 11/8 Comoros enter their first AFCON tournament after qualifying behind Egypt and ahead of Kenya and Togo. They really have nothing to lose and everything to gain. The Coelacanths have held some of Africa's biggest names in recent years (Ghana, Cameroon, Egypt and Morocco), so they won't be scared of Gabon. Gabon are set to be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for this game after a positive Covid-19 test, and they have been underwhelming even with the Arsenal front man in the team of late. The underdogs can get a result on Monday. Score prediction: Comoros 1-1 Gabon (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

