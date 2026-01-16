AFCON final Senegal vs Morocco predictions, tips, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: AFCON Final 1pt 0-0 HT correct score at 6/4 (William Hill) 1.25pts Morocco to lift the trophy and Under 2.5 goals at 7/5 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:00 GMT TV: E4 Live odds, form and stats

On Sunday AFCON’s final chapter will be written as Senegal and Morocco lock horns to define the 2026 champions. Both nations head to Rabat unbeaten, although the hosts did require a dramatic penalty shootout against Nigeria in the semi-finals to make it this far. But despite that uneasy moment for the home fans, the pre-tournament market was spot on. Morocco were the clear 5/2 favourites to win in their own back yard and now just Senegal stand in their way to complete the job. But will it be that simple? The Lions of Teranga have won all but one of their six matches en route to the final. And aside from an early scare against Sudan in the round of 16, Pape Thiaw’s side have controlled their matches - which included a 1-0 win against Egypt in the semi-finals, sending Mohammed Salah back to Liverpool without a shot of the AFCON trophy once again.

Former Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah embrace after Senegal knocked Egypt out of AFCON

However, their place in the final came at a price. Al Hilal’s Kalidou Koulibaly came off injured in the first half and his tournament came to an abrupt end there and then. The 34-year-old towering centre-back will have to watch from the sidelines - a huge loss for Senegal. Habib Diarra will also miss out due to suspension. The Sunderland midfielder has been a key part of Senegal’s success in Morocco but his yellow card vs Nigeria has proved costly. Perhaps, with those two out, the hosts have the edge they need, and why once again the market is siding with Atlas Lions. Eight of Morocco’s nine goals have come through Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz (five) and Olympiacos’ Ayoub El Kaabi (three). If Senegal are to record their fifth clean sheet at AFCON these two will need stopping. Easier said than done, mind you. At the other end of the pitch, Morocco have been just as defensively sound as Senegal. Adam Masina and Nayef Aguerd’s partnership has been solid, while both Noussair Mazraoui and Achraf Hakimi have been flawless on the flanks.

Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz celebrate beating Nigeria