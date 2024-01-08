AFCON 2023 players to watch out for during the tournament

The Africa Cup of Nations gets underway this weekend with host nation Ivory Coast kicking things off on Saturday night against Guinea Bissau. As ever, the tournament promises unexpected results, drama and gives lesser-known players a chance to take centre stage. Here are five players to keep an eye on during the tournament.

Christopher Wooh Country: Cameroon

Club: Rennes

Position: Defender

Christopher Wooh playing for Cameroon

22-year-old defender Christopher Wooh is making his first appearance at AFCON following his debut for Rigobert Song's Cameroon side in 2022. The youngster is expected to be one of the starting defenders in Song's backline and brings versatility and technicality to the Cameroon defence. The Rennes defender is comfortable with the ball at his feet and very much fits the archetype of a modern-day centre-back. He started 13 games last season and has already started seven this term, often playing as the right sided centre-back in a back three but also more than capable in back four.

Wooh is comfortable on the ball, recording a pass completion rate of about 82%, attempting an average of 4.75 progressive passes per90. He has an athletic profile to him as well, long strides during defensive recoveries helping him catch up with most pacey attackers in Ligue 1. The former Lens defender is averaging a good volume of defensive actions as well, 4.26 recoveries per90 coupled with 2.95 tackles and interceptions per90. Considering that Rennes usually keep a lot of the ball, it is impressive. He is now well into his second season at Rennes and fourth year overall in Ligue 1, a step up to another club is bound to happen sooner rather than later. A positive showing at AFCON will go a long way in helping a potential summer transfer.

Omar Marmoush Country: Egypt

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Position: Striker

Omar Marmoush (left) playing for Egypt

Egypt's hopes of bettering their runner-up finish at AFCON 2021 will not rest solely on the shoulders of Mohamed Salah, with the emergence of Omar Marmoush this season in the Bundesliga meaning they have another gem in attack. The Eintracht Frankfurt striker has scored 11 times in all competitions and assisted a further three in the league. Joining the German side on a free transfer from Wolfsburg in the summer, he has proven to be a bargain replacement for the outgoing Randal Kolo Muani, who joined PSG in a big money move.

Marmoush is a multi-faceted striker, also capable of playing in wider areas across the frontline. The 24-year-old is clinical in the penalty area, but also able to drop off and contribute in attacking phases deeper on the pitch. The Egypt international is performing more or less in line with expectations according to underlying data (6 non-pen goals, 4.5 non-pen xG), and is averaging nearly three shots per90 with a shot on target percentage of 37% in the league. He is hard-working out of possession as well, all in all, making him an extremely well-rounded striker.

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer Country: Ghana

Club: Hamburger SV

Position: Winger After being excluded from Ghana's World Cup squad for Qatar 2022, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer will no doubt be eager to impress boss Chris Hughton during AFCON. Playing in the 2. Bundesliga, Königsdörffer has made a reputation for himself as an electric wide forward blessed with quick feet and goal-scoring ability, but consistency has been a key issue for him. Last season, he ended the campaign with a return of ten goal contributions across 31 appearances in the second division of German football, while this term he has managed just two in 15.

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer in action for Hamburger SV

Able to play on either flank, Konigsdorffer's direct style of play makes him a huge threat in 1v1 situations and if he starts for Ghana, no doubt they will look to make the most of his threat in behind opposition defences. He has attempted 5.48 take-ons per90 in the league this season with a success rate of 45%, outlining his eagerness to commit his marker in duels. Getting into the box to get shots away is his bread and butter, an average of 6.58 penalty area touches per90 is further evidence of his intent to be active in the box for cutback opportunities. With Hamburger pushing for promotion this season, this tournament could be the perfect opportunity for Konigsdorffer to show his mettle on the international stage and carry positive momentum into the second half of the season.

Mohamed Camara Country: Mali

Club: AS Monaco

Position: Midfield

Mohamed Camara has impressed at Monaco

Monaco's history of producing talented midfielders has seen them ship some top-class midfielders to the European elites - Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, James Rodriguez, Aurélien Tchouaméni and many more - Mohamed Camara could be next. The Mali midfielder has gone under the radar in Ligue 1 since joining Monaco from RB Salzburg last season after being coveted by clubs across the top five leagues. This season has seen him form a solid pairing with Youssouf Fofana in the heart of Monaco's midfield, where Camara has shown his qualities as the defensive midfielder in the pivot.

The 23-year-old is comfortable receiving deeper in his own half, turning and then finding runners in forward areas with his progressive passing ability (6.88 per90). He is also reliable in possession, boasting a 92% pass completion rate in Ligue 1 this term. Coming through the Salzburg academy also means that he is more than adept with his defensive duties, averaging 3.75 tackles and interceptions per90 in the league. Alongside either Yves Bissouma or Cheick Doucoure in the Mali midfield, Camara will likely make a huge impression during AFCON.

Amir Richardson Country: Morocco

Club: Reims

Position: Midfield

Amir Richardson celebrates scoring for Reims

Son of a four-time NBA All-Star Michael Ray Richardson, Amir Richardson has been making all the right moves on the football pitch with Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 under English manager Will Still. Replacing the outgoing Jens Cajuste who departed for Napoli in the summer, the left-footed Moroccan youngster has slotted seamlessly into the Reims midfield after a 22/23 loan spell at Le Havre. The 21-year-old, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is a bit of a unique midfielder who can contribute in both boxes. He has already scored three times in the league this season, showing excellent movement and an instinct for spaces to arrive into the box. Richardson uses his gangly frame to dominate physically in duels. The Moroccan doesn't necessarily have the creative passing ability or ball progression capacity as his peers in the team, but what he does bring is a great deal of efficiency with his actions on the pitch.

He has won 73% of his aerial duels in Ligue 1 and also has a squad-high 60% shots on target percentage, once again underlining his ability to be an asset at both ends of the pitch. Getting into Morocco's starting XI has been a challenge for Richardson, who came off the bench in their World Cup qualifier against Tanzania. Walid Regragui's side are blessed with hugely technical midfielders who have so far managed to keep Richardson's talents limited to the bench. It won't be long before the top clubs take notice of his talents even from cameo minutes during AFCON, though.

