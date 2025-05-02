Adam Wharton would be a smart summer signing for Liverpool

Liverpool secured the Premier League title with a 5-1 dismantling of Tottenham last weekend.

Focus for the Reds now turns to how they intend to retain the title next term. Richard Hughes’ to-do list is a lot smaller now that Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have signed on for a further two years, but there’s still a lot to do at Anfield this summer. Though nothing is yet official, the likelihood is that Trent Alexander-Arnold will depart on a free transfer to join Real Madrid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold helps Liverpool progress in attack

With Alexander-Arnold set to leave, Liverpool desperately need someone who can help the Reds build centrally through the thirds. They need someone who can move the ball from the defensive third of the pitch to the attacking third. It is easier said than done. However, a recent link makes a lot of sense. According to multiple reports, the Reds are showing an interest in Adam Wharton. The 21-year-old has been a revelation for Crystal Palace following his £18million move to Selhurst Park from Blackburn in February 2024. His form for the Eagles earned him a place in the England squad for Euro 2024, with then manager Gareth Southgate being a fan of his technical ability and composure, saying: [His] technical quality and his composure beyond his years. [He is a] good technician – he can handle the ball really well. He’s got a calmness about him that I really like.” Wharton’s 2024/25 campaign has been disrupted by a groin injury and this has hurt his stock a little. Recent stories seemed to suggest he might be available for £50million, though a report in early April claimed Spurs, a potential destination for the left-footed maestro, would have to pay £100million to secure his services.

Palace know exactly the sort of talent they have at their disposal. There’s a reason Blackburn felt as though they’d sold Wharton for a bargain price at the time of his reluctant sale. Wharton is a special midfielder. He has a rare profile for a homegrown star in the sense he’s always looking to progress play. He’s not risk averse. The No20 isn’t banking on his pass success rate being 90% or above. His main aim is to move the ball. Speaking to Scouted Football in 2024, he said: "I love wrapping passes through to the number ten so they can turn and drive at the defence - maybe more than a goal or an assist. (I love watching) De Jong, I like how he plays. Busquets manages to make everything look simple with one or two touches - I think Rodri at Man City would be a more current comparison. “You need to be brave on the ball, you have to demand it from your centre-backs, but means you are pressed more intensely. You have to be more progressive in your passing, you can see the pitch from another viewpoint and naturally, that affects the way you play.” He practices what he preaches. This term, he’s averaged 7.5 progressive passes per 90 in the Premier League. For context, that is more than Gravenberch (5.1) and Alexis Mac Allister (5.9) have averaged for Liverpool. In fact, of those who have played 10 or more 90s for the Reds in the English top-flight this term, only Alexander-Arnold (8.4) has a higher average.

If Liverpool really are losing their No66 and want to add a risk-taker to their ranks, why not Wharton? You could even make an argument that the Reds need that sort of midfielder even if Alexander-Arnold, as unlikely as it is, remains at Anfield. Things look a little static and predictable when he’s not on his game and Slot’s side haven’t figured out exactly how to get Salah as involved when the supply line from the right-back is cut. Adding Wharton changes everything. There’s a different way to funnel the ball to the forwards. There’s a different way to progress the ball. There’s a different way to mount attacks. Where else could Wharton go? His return to fitness has coincided with an upturn in form for Palace. In the 15 matches he missed, they won just four games. In the 11 games he’s appeared in since, in the Premier League, the Eagles have racked up five wins, losing just twice. He played a significant role in the FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham and the semi-final win over Aston Villa. When he’s in the team, Oliver Glasner’s side are just better.

Adam Wharton was involved for England at Euro 2024

And his form isn’t going unnoticed. Just last month, Pep Guardiola called him “an excellent holding midfielder” with “a brilliant left-foot, a really good player”. Manchester City have previously been linked but with Rodri returning and the January arrival of Nico González, a move for Wharton now looks unlikely, unless something drastic occurs. Manchester United are keen, but they’re keen on a lot of players and Old Trafford isn’t necessarily the best environment for a youngster to flourish these days. Real Madrid have also checked out the Palace midfielder while Spurs, Chelsea and even Arsenal have been mooted as potential destinations for the England international. Anfield seems like the best place for him though. There’s a natural role for him. There’s a need for his talents. The Reds have shown that if they rate the player high enough, huge fees won’t deter them. They bid £111million for Moisés Caicedo and haven’t been put off by Newcastle's reported £130million valuation of Alexander Isak. If Liverpool want to replace Alexander-Arnold’s on-ball ability, Wharton would be a good way to go about replacing him in the aggregate.