Acca tips: Last Man Standing football predictions, picks and advice for October 30-November 2

Who should I pick in Last Man Standing this week? Premier League

Johan Manzambi is flying for Aston Villa

ASTON VILLA 1/1 vs Fulham Yet again Unai Emery has ASTON VILLA firing after a slow start (W7 D1 all competitions). Pressure was mounting on Fulham's Alvaro Arbeloa but successive 1-0 wins over newly-promoted duo Hull and Coventry has given him breathing space. This will be a real step up, though. Manchester City will be an obvious starting point for many but Brighton are not to be opposed. Tottenham may have won back-to-back games but it's too early to trust them, even against a Crystal Palace team whose manager Pierre Sage appears to be in a two-man sack race with Michael Carrick.

Championship

Middlesbrough's Will Lankshear (L) and Tommy Conway celebrate

MIDDLESBROUGH 3/10 vs Charlton

STOKE 3/4 Preston MIDDLESBROUGH are the standout Championship pick. They sit top after 12 games with seven wins and just one defeat. Charlton won their opening three matches but have nosedived since (D4 L5). STOKE's only defeat in their last nine games (W6 D2) came in a five-goal thriller at home to Boro. Preston have won just once in 14 matches in all competitions this term and taken just a point from Graham Alexander's first four games in charge. Charlton's latest defeat came at home to Norwich, who themselves had lost six straight in all competitions. I wouldn't be rushing to back the Canaries given their inconsistency but there are worse picks out there as they face 21st-placed Watford who have picked up just one point on the road. Millwall just cannot get going, winning two of their last 11 matches in all competitions through a failure to take chances and an uncharacteristically leaky defence. Derby have won just once all season as they continue to battle a huge injury list. The home win is right on the edge for me. West Ham face West Brom in a potentially tricky fixture for the hosts, but one they ought to win. Albion have made a strong start, sitting just a point behind the Hammers in fifth, and tend to make things very difficult for the opposition. I'd avoid unless you're really in need. It's a similar story for Southampton against QPR, with the visitors continuing to impress. One of last week's most remarkable results was their 5-0 win over Swansea, who host Blackburn. Rovers are doing wonderfully under Tony Mowbray and I wouldn't want to go against them this weekend when the Swans have suffered successive losses.

League One

Stockport boss Jimmy McNulty

STOCKPORT 1/4 vs AFC Wimbledon

MANSFIELD 3/4 vs Notts County STOCKPORT are a standout pick at home to AFC Wimbledon. Little explanation needed: the Hatters are strong promotion candidates and the Dons look set for a relegation battle. MANSFIELD are unbeaten at home (W3 D2) and Notts County are winless away (D2 L3). Notts have won one of eight in the league, Mansfield are unbeaten in six. Sheffield Wednesday have done well against weak opposition so will be confident against Blackpool no matter who is in the dugout, but Matt Hamshaw being in caretaker charge is a caveat. They should have beaten Cambridge in midweek but ideally they're a team to keep hold of. Wycombe are going under the radar. Rookie boss Tom Hounsell has lost just one of his nine games in all competitions. Burton are once again punching above their weight, though, making them tricky to oppose. I do like the home side, though.

League Two Port Vale made a poor start and games in hand make things look even worse, but they remain unbeaten at home (W3 D2) winning their last three there against strong opposition. Rochdale were improving but have collapsed again, losing 5-0 at home to Accrington last week. Can we really back a team second-bottom in Last Man? Salford will be straight in many people's Saturday coupon but Exeter are no pushovers. Tough to face all campaign they're now turning that into results with a five-match unbeaten run (W3 D2). Salford are top, have won seven in a row and are unbeaten in 10 (W9 D1) so remain a very sensible selection. Anyone playing EFL bottom club Crawley is worth a look, even an Oldham team who have underwhelmed so far. There have been glimmers in recent weeks from the Latics and it's definitely not a complete no, but with old warhorse Kevin Blackwell now in the Red Devils dugout it's a probably not.