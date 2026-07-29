Aberdeen vs Hearts predictions, tips, best bets and Scottish Premiership preview

Football betting tips: Scottish Premiership 1.75pts Connor Ronan 1+ shots on target at 29/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.75pt Connor Ronan 2+ shots on target at 18/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

The ultimate battle between the journey and the destination. Hearts enjoyed a wonderful 2025/26 season which delivered a number of memories along the way and yet the final day defeat to Celtic denied them an unexpected Scottish Premiership title. It's been all-change at the Edinburgh club following that eventful day. Boss Derek McInnes left to join Rangers - taking star striker Lawrence Shankland with him as well - with a number of other changes in the playing squad. It's hard to predict just how they'll work out but there's trust in the Jamestown Analytics process. Last season will be one Aberdeen will also want to forget for other reasons. The club slumped to ninth in the table with Stephen Robinson a largely unpopular appointment when he arrived in March. But one way to win the crowd back is with results and they've played some good stuff across their four Scottish League Cup games to begin the season. They may be facing lower level opposition yet there's been promising signs.

Wouter Vrancken's Hearts were well beaten in Champions League qualifying

The momentum may well be with them because of it. Hearts were thrashed 6-0 on aggregate against Sturm Graz in their Champions League qualification tie and will now have to battle through the Europa League path instead. You trust that Belgian boss Wouter Vrancken will get them going in the long term given how he's the clichéd 'highly-rated' on the continent but they may suffer across the early stages as he gets to grips with things. I don't mind Aberdeen's 11/5 price for success here with a home crowd behind them and the expected improvement this season - although let's be honest it couldn't get much worse. Instead though, I wanted to focus on CONNOR RONAN who I believe is over-priced in the SHOTS ON TARGET market. He's had some eye-catching performances in the League Cup.

Connor Ronan is one of Aberdeen's summer recruits

His creativity has been reflected in the four assists posted across the first three games in which he started (and I certainly wouldn't put anyone off the 5/1 price with a few bookmakers for another one here) yet his shots output didn't lead to a goal. Only striker Kevin Nisbet (21) had more shots than Ronan's eight among Aberdeen players in that competition and he's clearly enjoying a more advanced midfield role. I see little reason why they have any need to change from this given the showings and if that's the case, his current price which is that of a central or defensive midfielder will certainly look great value. A best price of 17/2 is available on a goal anytime with pretty much all bookmakers going no lower than 15/2 so it is an accessible price. If he does feature in an advanced role through the early stages, you imagine that will disappear in the weeks to come. Instead though, I'm siding with 1+ shots on target at 29/10 with a smaller play on 2+ at 18s. This feels a more appealing route in a game where the hosts should enjoy chances.