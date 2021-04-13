Carabao Cup final: Tottenham and Man City allowed 2,000 fans each at Webley final

Fans will need to send off for a PCR Covid-19 test to take at home as close as possible to the game, and take another test within five days after the match.

They will also need to travel to a lateral flow testing site for a further test before the match.

Proof of a negative result from that lateral flow test would be needed to gain entry to Wembley and also to access either of the public transport options being provided for travel to London from the north-west.

The match will be the first outdoor sports event with supporters of the teams involved in attendance this year.

The FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton will welcome in 4,000 spectators but these will be a mixture of local residents and key workers from the area around Wembley.

It is expected that a similar system of testing will be implemented for that match as well.

Manchester City confirmed that 1,750 of their tickets would be made available to eligible supporters based in and around Greater Manchester, with the remaining 250 for qualifying fans based in London and the Home Counties.

For the 1,750 travelling down, there would be 750 standard and first-class train ticket spaces, 750 coach spaces and 250 car parking spaces.

The trains and coaches will be chartered exclusively for the use of Manchester City supporters, the club said.

Tickets for both sets of supporters are priced at £50 and £40.