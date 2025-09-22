3,500/1 seven-fold draw acca lands punter £12k after three stoppage-time goals

The William Hill customer staked £3 on a multiple consisting of seven draws from across Sunday’s action, which paid out £12,104.83.

First of all Mexx Meerdink’s 98th-minute penalty secured a 3-3 draw for AZ against Feyenoord in the Dutch top flight to keep the bet alive, before Martinelli was the Gunners' super sub with a 93rd-minute goal at The Emirates.

It all hinged on the derby in the Greek Super League, as Panathinaikos led Olympiacos in the closing moments in Athens, and the betting gods duly delivered.

Ayoub El Kaabi slotted in for the visitors to land the punter's bet.