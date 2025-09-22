3,500/1 seven-fold draw acca lands punter £12k after three stoppage-time goals

It was a weekend to remember for one lucky punter who won more than £12,000 from a 3,500/1 seven-fold acca in suitably dramatic fashion after three stoppage-time equalisers, including Gabriel Martinelli’s stoppage-time goal for Arsenal against Manchester City, secured the jackpot.
The William Hill customer staked £3 on a multiple consisting of seven draws from across Sunday’s action, which paid out £12,104.83.
First of all Mexx Meerdink’s 98th-minute penalty secured a 3-3 draw for AZ against Feyenoord in the Dutch top flight to keep the bet alive, before Martinelli was the Gunners' super sub with a 93rd-minute goal at The Emirates.
It all hinged on the derby in the Greek Super League, as Panathinaikos led Olympiacos in the closing moments in Athens, and the betting gods duly delivered.
Ayoub El Kaabi slotted in for the visitors to land the punter's bet.
Newcastle’s stalemate at Bournemouth, Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland, PSV’s clash with Ajax and Manchester United Women’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal Women in the WSL made up the rest of the bet.
It really did prove to be this bettor's lucky day as Marseille's home game with PSG was postponed for 24 hours and was voided as a result.
It ended 1-0 to the Les Olympiens.
Betslip in full (price)
- Bournemouth 0-0 Newcastle (11/5)
- Sunderland 1-1 Aston Villa (21/10)
- Arsenal 1-1 Man City (23/10)
- AZ Alkmaar 3-3 Feyenoord (3/1)
- PSV 2-2 Ajax (5/2)
- Panathinaikos 1-1 Olympiacos (19/10)
- Marseille v PSG (VOID)
- Man Utd Women 0-0 Arsenal Women (11/5)
