31,000/1 acca lands punter £16k as freak 94th-minute goal secures crazy 31-fold

The Ladbrokes customer staked just 50p on a multiple compromising 31 fixtures from all across the globe running Friday to Tuesday, which paid out £15,599.76.

It was clinched by two 94th-minute goals on the way, but that was only the half of it.

With time running out for this optimistic bettor as Inverness Caledonian Thistle were being held 1-1 by 10-man Stirling Albion in the Scottish Challenge Cup, the home side were given a corner in the dying moments.

In a fashion befitting of such an incredibly bizarre winning bet, midfielder Liam Sole's ball in evaded everyone, including the opposition goalkeeper, to bobble into the back of the Stirling net, clinch a 2-1 win and ultimately set the Hertfordshire-based punter on his own way to victory.