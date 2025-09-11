Menu icon
Sporting Life
Liam Sole, in action here for Maidstone, scored direct from a corner for Inverness to help clinch a 31,000/1 acca
31,000/1 acca lands punter £16k as freak 94th-minute goal secures crazy 31-fold

By Joe Townsend
Football
Thu September 11, 2025 · 20 min ago

It's been an international break to remember for one punter who pocketed almost £16,000 via a 31,000/1 acca which landed in suitably wild circumstances.

The Ladbrokes customer staked just 50p on a multiple compromising 31 fixtures from all across the globe running Friday to Tuesday, which paid out £15,599.76.

It was clinched by two 94th-minute goals on the way, but that was only the half of it.

With time running out for this optimistic bettor as Inverness Caledonian Thistle were being held 1-1 by 10-man Stirling Albion in the Scottish Challenge Cup, the home side were given a corner in the dying moments.

In a fashion befitting of such an incredibly bizarre winning bet, midfielder Liam Sole's ball in evaded everyone, including the opposition goalkeeper, to bobble into the back of the Stirling net, clinch a 2-1 win and ultimately set the Hertfordshire-based punter on his own way to victory.

Betslip in full

DR Congo to beat South Sudan
South Africa to beat Lesotho
Slovakia U21 to beat Andorra U21
Poland U21 to beat North Macedonia U21
Sweden U21 to beat Armenia U21
Italy U21 to beat Montenegro U21
Bray Wanderers to beat Athlone Town
Iceland to beat Azerbaijan
France to beat Ukraine
Israel to beat Moldova
Inverness to beat Stirling
Queen of the South to beat Rangers II
Edinburgh City to beat Hearts II
Forfar to beat Dundee B
Montrose to beat Aberdeen B
Spartans FC to beat Hibernian B
Stenhousemuir to beat Kilmarnock B
Huddersfield to beat Peterborough
Rochdale to beat Braintree
Southend to beat Halifax
Carlisle to beat Truro
Boreham Wood to beat Morecambe
Forge FC to beat HFX Wanderers
Penarol to beat Plaza Colonia
Sanfrecce Hiroshima to beat Shonan Bellmare
Vissel Kobe to beat Yokohama
Kashiwa Reysol to beat Yokohama Marinos
Georgia to beat Bulgaria
Poland to beat Finland
Nacional to beat Racing CM
Switzerland to beat Slovenia

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

