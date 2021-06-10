2021 Copa America betting tips: Outright best bets, tournament winner and preview

The 2021 Copa America has been marred in controversy in the build up to the tournament, with the competition not having a host until two weeks before the start date.

Having been postponed last year due to the pandemic, the Copa America was set to be co-hosted by Argentina and Colombia, but ongoing protests in the latter and a worsening public health situation due to COVID in the former meant both were removed.

Brazil have therefore stepped into to host the Copa America for a second straight edition, with the current holders understandably heavy favourites to win it again on home soil.

All 10 CONMEBOL national teams will participate in the tournament, but given the current circumstances, there will be no guest teams playing in this edition.

As a result, the format has somewhat changed, with there now being two groups of five who play in a round-robin, before four of the five in each group progress to the knockout rounds.

So, who will win the 2021 Copa America?

Hard to look past Brazil

Not only are Brazil the hosts of the Copa America once again, but they are the best team on the continent, meaning it is difficult to see a scenario where they don’t win back-to-back titles.

Head coach Tite has the Seleção trending in a really positive direction since taking over in 2016, after the devastation of THAT semi-final defeat to Germany in front of home fans.

They made light work of their opponents when winning the competition in 2019, a year after being unfortunate to exit the World Cup at the quarter-finals stage, and have only improved since.

Their squad is getting younger without getting weaker which makes them dangerous for the years to come.

So, with home field advantage, the best coach and squad on the continent and a proven track record of success, it really is difficult to make a case against the Brazilians.