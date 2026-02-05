16,000/1 acca lands punter £39k thanks to five last-minute goals

In a midweek where the focus was on the second legs of the Carabao Cup semi-finals, neither of which contained any drama whatsoever, the same cannot be said for one lucky punter.
A William Hill customer pocketed £39,000 from a £2.50 stake thanks to two stoppage-time winners; and that's far from the whole story.
The seven-fold accumulator - across the match result and both teams to score markets - rarely looked like coming in and was all but dead when Nice trailed Montpellier 2-0 in the Coupe de France with 18 minutes of their match remaining, and Hibs were 2-1 down against Dundee United in the 89th minute of their Scottish Premiership fixture.
Two late strikes from the Edinburgh club kept the acca live, before Nice added to their 72nd-minute goal with 89th and 97th-minute efforts to leave acca backer needing just one more late piece of drama.
And as the clock ticked down in Athletic Club's Copa Del Rey tie at Valencia, the Basque side duly delivered through Inaki Williams' winner six minutes into stoppage time, securing the 15,655/1 victory.
The winning seven-fold acca
- Athletic Club to beat Valencia & BTTS – 9/2
- Real Sociedad to beat Alaves & BTTS – 9/2
- Hibernian to beat Dundee Utd & BTTS – 12/5
- Man City to beat Newcastle & BTTS – 11/5
- Lens to beat Troyes & BTTS – 5/2
- Nice to beat Montpellier & BTTS – 12/5
- Falkirk to beat Livingston & BTTS – 3/1
Total stake: £2.50
Total returns: £39,165.28
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.