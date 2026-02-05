16,000/1 acca lands punter £39k thanks to five last-minute goals

A William Hill customer pocketed £39,000 from a £2.50 stake thanks to two stoppage-time winners; and that's far from the whole story.

The seven-fold accumulator - across the match result and both teams to score markets - rarely looked like coming in and was all but dead when Nice trailed Montpellier 2-0 in the Coupe de France with 18 minutes of their match remaining, and Hibs were 2-1 down against Dundee United in the 89th minute of their Scottish Premiership fixture.

Two late strikes from the Edinburgh club kept the acca live, before Nice added to their 72nd-minute goal with 89th and 97th-minute efforts to leave acca backer needing just one more late piece of drama.

And as the clock ticked down in Athletic Club's Copa Del Rey tie at Valencia, the Basque side duly delivered through Inaki Williams' winner six minutes into stoppage time, securing the 15,655/1 victory.