St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock

Scottish Premiership at McDiarmid Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 2,609REF: A Muir

St. Johnstone

Alistair McCann  7'
David Wotherspoon  83'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 1-1

Kilmarnock

Chris Burke  22' pen
  • FT
    Match ends, St. Johnstone 2, Kilmarnock 1.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 2, Kilmarnock 1.
  • 90+2'
    Yellow Card
    Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+2'
    Anthony Ralston (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock).
  • 90+1'
    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Niko Hämäläinen.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.
  • 88'
    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
  • 83'
    Goal
    Goal! St. Johnstone 2, Kilmarnock 1. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 81'
    Attempt saved. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 79'
    Yellow Card
    Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 78'
    Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Foul by Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock).
  • 77'
    Attempt saved. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 77'
    Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).
  • 73'
    Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 73'
    Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock).
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Eamonn Brophy replaces Harry Bunn.
  • 71'
    Anthony Ralston (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 71'
    Foul by Harry Bunn (Kilmarnock).
  • 68'
    Attempt blocked. Nicke Kabamba (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 67'
    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Jason Kerr.
  • 64'
    Hand ball by Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone).
  • 63'
    Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
  • 63'
    Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 61'
    Sub On
    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Callum Hendry replaces Christopher Kane.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
  • 61'
    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Dario Del Fabro.
  • 58'
    Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
  • 58'
    Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 57'
    Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 57'
    Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock).
  • 54'
    Foul by Jason Holt (St. Johnstone).
  • 54'
    Nicke Kabamba (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 52'
    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Dario Del Fabro.
  • 52'
    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins St. Johnstone 1, Kilmarnock 1.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Anthony Ralston replaces Drey Wright.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Kilmarnock 1.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt blocked. Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 45'
    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
  • 41'
    Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 36'
    Jason Holt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 36'
    Foul by Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock).
  • 35'
    Foul by Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone).
  • 35'
    Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 32'
    Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Nicke Kabamba (Kilmarnock).
  • 32'
    Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 31'
    Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Harry Bunn (Kilmarnock).
  • 29'
    Foul by Jason Holt (St. Johnstone).
  • 29'
    Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Callum Booth (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 27'
    Foul by Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock).
  • 25'
    Attempt saved. Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 25'
    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Jason Holt.
  • 25'
    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Zander Clark.
  • 24'
    Attempt saved. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 24'
    Yellow Card
    David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 23'
    Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
  • 22'
    PEN
    Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Kilmarnock 1. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 22'
    Penalty conceded by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 22'
    Penalty Kilmarnock. Chris Burke draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 20'
    Foul by Niko Hämäläinen (Kilmarnock).
  • 20'
    David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
  • 17'
    Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 13'
    Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 13'
    Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).
  • 12'
    Foul by Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock).
  • 12'
    Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 11'
    Attempt blocked. Niko Hämäläinen (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 9'
    Foul by Callum Booth (St. Johnstone).
  • 9'
    Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Goal
    Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Kilmarnock 0. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Tanser with a cross.
  • 7'
    Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 4'
    Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock).
  • 4'
    Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.