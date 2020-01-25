St. Johnstone v KilmarnockScottish Premiership at McDiarmid Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 2,609REF: A Muir
St. Johnstone
Alistair McCann 7'
David Wotherspoon 83'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 1-1
Kilmarnock
Chris Burke 22' pen
- Match ends, St. Johnstone 2, Kilmarnock 1.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 2, Kilmarnock 1.
- 90+2'Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+2'Anthony Ralston (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+2'Foul by Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock).
- 90+1'Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Niko Hämäläinen.
- 89'Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.
- 89'Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.
- 88'Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
- 83'Goal! St. Johnstone 2, Kilmarnock 1. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
- 81'Attempt saved. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 79'Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 78'Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Foul by Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock).
- 77'Attempt saved. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 77'Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).
- 73'Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 73'Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock).
- 73'Substitution, Kilmarnock. Eamonn Brophy replaces Harry Bunn.
- 71'Anthony Ralston (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Foul by Harry Bunn (Kilmarnock).
- 68'Attempt blocked. Nicke Kabamba (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 67'Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Jason Kerr.
- 64'Hand ball by Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone).
- 63'Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
- 63'Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 61'Substitution, St. Johnstone. Callum Hendry replaces Christopher Kane.
- 61'Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 61'Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Dario Del Fabro.
- 58'Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
- 58'Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 57'Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 57'Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 57'Foul by Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock).
- 54'Foul by Jason Holt (St. Johnstone).
- 54'Nicke Kabamba (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 52'Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Dario Del Fabro.
- 52'Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
- 45'Second Half begins St. Johnstone 1, Kilmarnock 1.
- 45'Substitution, St. Johnstone. Anthony Ralston replaces Drey Wright.
- 45+2'First Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Kilmarnock 1.
- 45+1'Attempt blocked. Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 45'Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
- 41'Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 36'Jason Holt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 36'Foul by Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock).
- 35'Foul by Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone).
- 35'Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 32'Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 32'Foul by Nicke Kabamba (Kilmarnock).
- 32'Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 31'Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 31'Foul by Harry Bunn (Kilmarnock).
- 29'Foul by Jason Holt (St. Johnstone).
- 29'Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Callum Booth (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 27'Foul by Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock).
- 25'Attempt saved. Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 25'Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Jason Holt.
- 25'Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Zander Clark.
- 24'Attempt saved. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 24'David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 23'Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
- 22'Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Kilmarnock 1. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 22'Penalty conceded by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 22'Penalty Kilmarnock. Chris Burke draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 20'Foul by Niko Hämäläinen (Kilmarnock).
- 20'David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
- 17'Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 13'Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).
- 12'Foul by Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock).
- 12'Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 11'Attempt blocked. Niko Hämäläinen (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 9'Foul by Callum Booth (St. Johnstone).
- 9'Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Kilmarnock 0. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Tanser with a cross.
- 7'Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 4'Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock).
- 4'Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.