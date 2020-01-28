Grimsby Town v Stevenage

Grimsby Town v StevenageSky Bet League Two at Blundell Park
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 4,175REF: T Nield
Grimsby Town
Ben Nugent 17' og
Billy Clarke 63' pen
Charles Vernam 72'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0
Stevenage
Charlie Lakin 90+2'
- Match ends, Grimsby Town 3, Stevenage 1.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 3, Stevenage 1.
- 90+6'Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Paul Farman.
- 90+6'Attempt saved. James Tilley (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 90+5'Foul by Matt Green (Grimsby Town).
- 90+5'Ben Nugent (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+5'Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Digby.
- 90+2'Goal! Grimsby Town 3, Stevenage 1. Charlie Lakin (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
- 90+2'Hand ball by Matt Green (Grimsby Town).
- 90+1'Attempt blocked. James Tilley (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliott Whitehouse.
- 89'Attempt blocked. Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 89'Attempt missed. Elliott List (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Parkhouse with a cross.
- 88'Attempt missed. Paul Digby (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 87'Ben Nugent (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.
- 86'Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Cuthbert with a headed pass.
- 86'Ben Nugent (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 86'Foul by Matt Green (Grimsby Town).
- 84'Foul by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town).
- 84'Elliott List (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 83'Substitution, Stevenage. Terence Vancooten replaces Diaguely Dabo.
- 83'Attempt missed. Elliott List (Stevenage) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luther Wildin.
- 80'Substitution, Grimsby Town. James Tilley replaces Billy Clarke.
- 79'Charlie Lakin (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 79'Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Foul by Charlie Lakin (Stevenage).
- 78'Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
- 77'Attempt missed. Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diaguely Dabo with a headed pass.
- 76'Foul by Josh Benson (Grimsby Town).
- 76'Charlie Carter (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Substitution, Grimsby Town. Matt Green replaces James Hanson.
- 74'Foul by Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town).
- 74'Elliott List (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Goal! Grimsby Town 3, Stevenage 0. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Benson.
- 72'Substitution, Stevenage. Elliott List replaces Tyler Denton.
- 71'Foul by James Hanson (Grimsby Town).
- 71'Ben Nugent (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70'Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyler Denton with a cross.
- 67'Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Josh Benson.
- 65'Offside, Stevenage. Jake Cassidy tries a through ball, but Charlie Lakin is caught offside.
- 64'Substitution, Stevenage. David Parkhouse replaces Simeon Jackson.
- 64'Billy Clarke (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
- 63'Goal! Grimsby Town 2, Stevenage 0. Billy Clarke (Grimsby Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
- 61'Penalty conceded by Scott Cuthbert (Stevenage) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 61'Penalty Grimsby Town. Harry Clifton draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 60'Attempt missed. Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Clarke with a cross following a corner.
- 60'Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Ben Nugent.
- 60'Attempt blocked. Billy Clarke (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Clifton.
- 58'Foul by James Hanson (Grimsby Town).
- 58'Tyler Denton (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Foul by Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).
- 55'Diaguely Dabo (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon.
- 47'Offside, Grimsby Town. Anthony Driscoll-Glennon tries a through ball, but Billy Clarke is caught offside.
- 45'Second Half begins Grimsby Town 1, Stevenage 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Grimsby Town 1, Stevenage 0.
- 45+2'Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Ludvig Öhman.
- 45+1'Foul by Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).
- 45+1'Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 44'Foul by Paul Digby (Stevenage).
- 44'Attempt missed. Diaguely Dabo (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 42'Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Luke Hendrie.
- 41'Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon.
- 39'Attempt blocked. James Hanson (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Clarke with a cross.
- 39'Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Scott Cuthbert.
- 38'Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Foul by Charlie Lakin (Stevenage).
- 37'Attempt missed. Diaguely Dabo (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 36'Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town).
- 36'Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Attempt missed. James Hanson (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Billy Clarke with a through ball.
- 29'Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town).
- 29'Scott Cuthbert (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town).
- 28'Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Foul by Jake Cassidy (Stevenage).
- 27'Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Attempt saved. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Simeon Jackson with a headed pass.
- 23'Josh Benson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Foul by Charlie Carter (Stevenage).
- 21'Attempt saved. Simeon Jackson (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Cassidy with a headed pass.
- 21'Foul by Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town).
- 21'Tyler Denton (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Attempt missed. Paul Digby (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Diaguely Dabo.
- 19'Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Matthew Pollock.
- 19'Attempt blocked. Luther Wildin (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Carter.
- 17'Own Goal by Ben Nugent, Stevenage. Grimsby Town 1, Stevenage 0.
- 16'Attempt saved. James Hanson (Grimsby Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Hendrie with a cross.
- 15'Foul by Charlie Lakin (Stevenage).
- 15'Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 15'Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Foul by Jake Cassidy (Stevenage).
- 12'Attempt blocked. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 10'Offside, Grimsby Town. Anthony Driscoll-Glennon tries a through ball, but Elliott Whitehouse is caught offside.
- 8'Attempt missed. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Josh Benson.
- 7'Attempt blocked. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Lakin with a cross.
- 6'Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by James McKeown.
- 6'Attempt saved. Simeon Jackson (Stevenage) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jake Cassidy with a headed pass.
- 6'Attempt missed. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 5'Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Luke Hendrie.
- 4'Substitution, Grimsby Town. Josh Benson replaces Jake Hessenthaler because of an injury.
- 4'Charlie Carter (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 4'Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town).
- 1'Foul by Simeon Jackson (Stevenage).
- 1'Jake Hessenthaler (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.