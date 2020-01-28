Grimsby Town v Stevenage

Sky Bet League Two at Blundell Park
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 4,175REF: T Nield

Grimsby Town

Ben Nugent  17' og
Billy Clarke  63' pen
Charles Vernam  72'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0

Stevenage

Charlie Lakin  90+2'
  • FT
    Match ends, Grimsby Town 3, Stevenage 1.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 3, Stevenage 1.
  • 90+6'
    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Paul Farman.
  • 90+6'
    Attempt saved. James Tilley (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Matt Green (Grimsby Town).
  • 90+5'
    Ben Nugent (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+5'
    Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Digby.
  • 90+2'
    Goal
    Goal! Grimsby Town 3, Stevenage 1. Charlie Lakin (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 90+2'
    Hand ball by Matt Green (Grimsby Town).
  • 90+1'
    Attempt blocked. James Tilley (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliott Whitehouse.
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Elliott List (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Parkhouse with a cross.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Paul Digby (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 87'
    Yellow Card
    Ben Nugent (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.
  • 86'
    Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Cuthbert with a headed pass.
  • 86'
    Ben Nugent (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 86'
    Foul by Matt Green (Grimsby Town).
  • 84'
    Foul by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town).
  • 84'
    Elliott List (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stevenage. Terence Vancooten replaces Diaguely Dabo.
  • 83'
    Attempt missed. Elliott List (Stevenage) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luther Wildin.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Grimsby Town. James Tilley replaces Billy Clarke.
  • 79'
    Yellow Card
    Charlie Lakin (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 79'
    Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Foul by Charlie Lakin (Stevenage).
  • 78'
    Yellow Card
    Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
  • 77'
    Attempt missed. Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diaguely Dabo with a headed pass.
  • 76'
    Foul by Josh Benson (Grimsby Town).
  • 76'
    Charlie Carter (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Matt Green replaces James Hanson.
  • 74'
    Foul by Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town).
  • 74'
    Elliott List (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Goal
    Goal! Grimsby Town 3, Stevenage 0. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Benson.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stevenage. Elliott List replaces Tyler Denton.
  • 71'
    Foul by James Hanson (Grimsby Town).
  • 71'
    Ben Nugent (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 70'
    Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyler Denton with a cross.
  • 67'
    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Josh Benson.
  • 65'
    Offside, Stevenage. Jake Cassidy tries a through ball, but Charlie Lakin is caught offside.
  • 64'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stevenage. David Parkhouse replaces Simeon Jackson.
  • 64'
    Yellow Card
    Billy Clarke (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
  • 63'
    PEN
    Goal! Grimsby Town 2, Stevenage 0. Billy Clarke (Grimsby Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
  • 61'
    Penalty conceded by Scott Cuthbert (Stevenage) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 61'
    Penalty Grimsby Town. Harry Clifton draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 60'
    Attempt missed. Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Clarke with a cross following a corner.
  • 60'
    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Ben Nugent.
  • 60'
    Attempt blocked. Billy Clarke (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Clifton.
  • 58'
    Foul by James Hanson (Grimsby Town).
  • 58'
    Tyler Denton (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 55'
    Foul by Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).
  • 55'
    Diaguely Dabo (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon.
  • 47'
    Offside, Grimsby Town. Anthony Driscoll-Glennon tries a through ball, but Billy Clarke is caught offside.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Grimsby Town 1, Stevenage 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Grimsby Town 1, Stevenage 0.
  • 45+2'
    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Ludvig Öhman.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).
  • 45+1'
    Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 44'
    Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Paul Digby (Stevenage).
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Diaguely Dabo (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 42'
    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Luke Hendrie.
  • 41'
    Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon.
  • 39'
    Attempt blocked. James Hanson (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Clarke with a cross.
  • 39'
    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Scott Cuthbert.
  • 38'
    Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Foul by Charlie Lakin (Stevenage).
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Diaguely Dabo (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 36'
    Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town).
  • 36'
    Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. James Hanson (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Billy Clarke with a through ball.
  • 29'
    Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town).
  • 29'
    Scott Cuthbert (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town).
  • 28'
    Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Jake Cassidy (Stevenage).
  • 27'
    Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 25'
    Attempt saved. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Simeon Jackson with a headed pass.
  • 23'
    Josh Benson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Foul by Charlie Carter (Stevenage).
  • 21'
    Attempt saved. Simeon Jackson (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Cassidy with a headed pass.
  • 21'
    Foul by Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town).
  • 21'
    Tyler Denton (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Paul Digby (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Diaguely Dabo.
  • 19'
    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Matthew Pollock.
  • 19'
    Attempt blocked. Luther Wildin (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Carter.
  • 17'
    Goal
    Own Goal by Ben Nugent, Stevenage. Grimsby Town 1, Stevenage 0.
  • 16'
    Attempt saved. James Hanson (Grimsby Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Hendrie with a cross.
  • 15'
    Foul by Charlie Lakin (Stevenage).
  • 15'
    Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 15'
    Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Foul by Jake Cassidy (Stevenage).
  • 12'
    Attempt blocked. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 10'
    Offside, Grimsby Town. Anthony Driscoll-Glennon tries a through ball, but Elliott Whitehouse is caught offside.
  • 8'
    Attempt missed. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Josh Benson.
  • 7'
    Attempt blocked. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Lakin with a cross.
  • 6'
    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by James McKeown.
  • 6'
    Attempt saved. Simeon Jackson (Stevenage) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jake Cassidy with a headed pass.
  • 6'
    Attempt missed. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 5'
    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Luke Hendrie.
  • 4'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Josh Benson replaces Jake Hessenthaler because of an injury.
  • 4'
    Charlie Carter (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 4'
    Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town).
  • 1'
    Foul by Simeon Jackson (Stevenage).
  • 1'
    Jake Hessenthaler (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.