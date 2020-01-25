Crawley Town v Grimsby Town

Crawley Town v Grimsby TownSky Bet League Two at The People's Pension Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 2,480REF: N Kinseley
Crawley Town
Ollie Palmer 16', 70'
Ashley Nadesan 77'
3 - 2
FT
HT: 1-2
Grimsby Town
Elliot Whitehouse 21'
James Hanson 32'
- Match ends, Crawley Town 3, Grimsby Town 2.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Crawley Town 3, Grimsby Town 2.
- 90+4'Foul by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town).
- 90+4'Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+2'James Tilley (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+2'Foul by Bez Lubala (Crawley Town).
- 90+2'Attempt blocked. Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tilley with a cross.
- 90+1'Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Jordan Tunnicliffe.
- 90+1'Attempt blocked. Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tilley with a cross.
- 90+1'Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Josh Dacres-Cogley.
- 90'Attempt blocked. Jake Hessenthaler (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 90'Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90'Foul by Bez Lubala (Crawley Town).
- 89'Attempt blocked. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 88'Attempt missed. James Tilley (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left.
- 88'Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harry Clifton.
- 87'Substitution, Grimsby Town. Josh Benson replaces Luke Hendrie.
- 87'Offside, Crawley Town. Reece Grego-Cox tries a through ball, but Ashley Nadesan is caught offside.
- 86'Foul by Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town).
- 86'Jordan Tunnicliffe (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Josh Doherty (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 85'Max Wright (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Foul by Josh Doherty (Crawley Town).
- 84'Substitution, Crawley Town. Ricardo German replaces Ollie Palmer.
- 83'Max Wright (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Foul by Bez Lubala (Crawley Town).
- 81'Attempt missed. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 80'Foul by Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town).
- 80'Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 78'Substitution, Grimsby Town. James Tilley replaces Billy Clarke.
- 77'Goal! Crawley Town 3, Grimsby Town 2. Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ollie Palmer.
- 76'Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Foul by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
- 76'Substitution, Crawley Town. Tarryn Allarakhia replaces George Francomb.
- 75'Substitution, Grimsby Town. Max Wright replaces Elliott Whitehouse.
- 75'Attempt missed. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Dacres-Cogley with a cross.
- 74'Attempt blocked. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bez Lubala.
- 74'James McKeown (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by George Francomb (Crawley Town).
- 73'Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Foul by Bez Lubala (Crawley Town).
- 72'Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Matthew Pollock.
- 72'Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Luke Hendrie.
- 71'Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 71'Attempt missed. Jordan Tunnicliffe (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Dacres-Cogley with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 71'Foul by Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town).
- 71'Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 70'Goal! Crawley Town 2, Grimsby Town 2. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Nadesan following a fast break.
- 69'Attempt blocked. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Clifton.
- 66'Foul by James Hanson (Grimsby Town).
- 66'Tom Dallison (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Attempt missed. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reece Grego-Cox with a cross.
- 64'Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by James McKeown.
- 64'Attempt saved. Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 61'Foul by Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town).
- 61'Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 60'Attempt missed. James Hanson (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Billy Clarke.
- 59'Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town).
- 59'Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 58'Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 57'Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town).
- 53'Foul by Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town).
- 53'Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 50'Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by James McKeown.
- 50'Attempt saved. Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bez Lubala with a cross.
- 50'Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Luke Hendrie.
- 45'Second Half begins Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 2.
- 45'Substitution, Crawley Town. Reece Grego-Cox replaces Panutche Camara.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 2.
- 44'Attempt blocked. Billy Clarke (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Vernam.
- 44'Attempt saved. Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Panutche Camara.
- 38'Foul by Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town).
- 38'Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 36'Attempt missed. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Doherty with a headed pass.
- 34'Attempt missed. Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Billy Clarke with a cross following a corner.
- 34'Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Glenn Morris.
- 34'Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James Hanson.
- 32'Goal! Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 2. James Hanson (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
- 32'Attempt saved. James Hanson (Grimsby Town) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Elliott Whitehouse with a cross.
- 31'Foul by Josh Doherty (Crawley Town).
- 31'Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Attempt saved. Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by George Francomb.
- 28'Attempt saved. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 27'Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Glenn Morris.
- 27'Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy Clarke.
- 26'Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Josh Dacres-Cogley.
- 21'Goal! Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 1. Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon.
- 21'Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Clarke.
- 19'Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Foul by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
- 18'Attempt missed. George Francomb (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bez Lubala.
- 16'Goal! Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 0. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dannie Bulman.
- 15'Foul by Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town).
- 15'Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 13'Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.
- 12'Attempt missed. Billy Clarke (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 10'Attempt blocked. Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Clarke.
- 5'Foul by Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town).
- 5'Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 4'Offside, Crawley Town. Panutche Camara tries a through ball, but Ashley Nadesan is caught offside.
- 1'Attempt missed. Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Hanson with a headed pass.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.