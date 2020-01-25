Crawley Town v Grimsby Town

Sky Bet League Two at The People's Pension Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 2,480REF: N Kinseley

Crawley Town

Ollie Palmer  16',  70'
Ashley Nadesan  77'
3 - 2
FT
HT: 1-2

Grimsby Town

Elliot Whitehouse  21'
James Hanson  32'
  • FT
    Match ends, Crawley Town 3, Grimsby Town 2.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Crawley Town 3, Grimsby Town 2.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town).
  • 90+4'
    Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90+2'
    James Tilley (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Bez Lubala (Crawley Town).
  • 90+2'
    Attempt blocked. Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tilley with a cross.
  • 90+1'
    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Jordan Tunnicliffe.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt blocked. Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tilley with a cross.
  • 90+1'
    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Josh Dacres-Cogley.
  • 90'
    Attempt blocked. Jake Hessenthaler (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 90'
    Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90'
    Foul by Bez Lubala (Crawley Town).
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. James Tilley (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left.
  • 88'
    Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harry Clifton.
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Josh Benson replaces Luke Hendrie.
  • 87'
    Offside, Crawley Town. Reece Grego-Cox tries a through ball, but Ashley Nadesan is caught offside.
  • 86'
    Foul by Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town).
  • 86'
    Jordan Tunnicliffe (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Yellow Card
    Josh Doherty (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 85'
    Max Wright (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Josh Doherty (Crawley Town).
  • 84'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Crawley Town. Ricardo German replaces Ollie Palmer.
  • 83'
    Max Wright (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Foul by Bez Lubala (Crawley Town).
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 80'
    Foul by Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town).
  • 80'
    Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Grimsby Town. James Tilley replaces Billy Clarke.
  • 77'
    Goal
    Goal! Crawley Town 3, Grimsby Town 2. Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ollie Palmer.
  • 76'
    Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Foul by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Crawley Town. Tarryn Allarakhia replaces George Francomb.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Max Wright replaces Elliott Whitehouse.
  • 75'
    Attempt missed. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Dacres-Cogley with a cross.
  • 74'
    Attempt blocked. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bez Lubala.
  • 74'
    James McKeown (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Foul by George Francomb (Crawley Town).
  • 73'
    Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Foul by Bez Lubala (Crawley Town).
  • 72'
    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Matthew Pollock.
  • 72'
    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Luke Hendrie.
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 71'
    Attempt missed. Jordan Tunnicliffe (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Dacres-Cogley with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 71'
    Foul by Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town).
  • 71'
    Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 70'
    Goal
    Goal! Crawley Town 2, Grimsby Town 2. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Nadesan following a fast break.
  • 69'
    Attempt blocked. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Clifton.
  • 66'
    Foul by James Hanson (Grimsby Town).
  • 66'
    Tom Dallison (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reece Grego-Cox with a cross.
  • 64'
    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by James McKeown.
  • 64'
    Attempt saved. Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 61'
    Foul by Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town).
  • 61'
    Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 60'
    Attempt missed. James Hanson (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Billy Clarke.
  • 59'
    Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town).
  • 59'
    Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 58'
    Yellow Card
    Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 57'
    Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town).
  • 53'
    Foul by Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town).
  • 53'
    Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 50'
    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by James McKeown.
  • 50'
    Attempt saved. Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bez Lubala with a cross.
  • 50'
    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Luke Hendrie.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 2.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Crawley Town. Reece Grego-Cox replaces Panutche Camara.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 2.
  • 44'
    Attempt blocked. Billy Clarke (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Vernam.
  • 44'
    Attempt saved. Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Panutche Camara.
  • 38'
    Foul by Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town).
  • 38'
    Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 36'
    Attempt missed. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Doherty with a headed pass.
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Billy Clarke with a cross following a corner.
  • 34'
    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Glenn Morris.
  • 34'
    Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James Hanson.
  • 32'
    Goal
    Goal! Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 2. James Hanson (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
  • 32'
    Attempt saved. James Hanson (Grimsby Town) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Elliott Whitehouse with a cross.
  • 31'
    Foul by Josh Doherty (Crawley Town).
  • 31'
    Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 29'
    Attempt saved. Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by George Francomb.
  • 28'
    Attempt saved. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 27'
    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Glenn Morris.
  • 27'
    Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy Clarke.
  • 26'
    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Josh Dacres-Cogley.
  • 21'
    Goal
    Goal! Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 1. Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon.
  • 21'
    Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Clarke.
  • 19'
    Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Foul by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. George Francomb (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bez Lubala.
  • 16'
    Goal
    Goal! Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 0. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dannie Bulman.
  • 15'
    Foul by Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town).
  • 15'
    Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 13'
    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.
  • 12'
    Attempt missed. Billy Clarke (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 10'
    Attempt blocked. Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Clarke.
  • 5'
    Foul by Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town).
  • 5'
    Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 4'
    Offside, Crawley Town. Panutche Camara tries a through ball, but Ashley Nadesan is caught offside.
  • 1'
    Attempt missed. Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Hanson with a headed pass.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.