Scunthorpe United v Crewe Alexandra

Scunthorpe United v Crewe AlexandraSky Bet League Two at Sands Venue Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 3,139REF: C Sarginson
Scunthorpe United
Jacob Bedeau 15'
Kevin van Veen 73'
2 - 2
FT
HT: 1-0
Crewe Alexandra
Daniel Powell 46'
Oliver Finney 69'
- Match ends, Scunthorpe United 2, Crewe Alexandra 2.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 2, Crewe Alexandra 2.
- 90+4'Offside, Scunthorpe United. Matthew Lund tries a through ball, but George Miller is caught offside.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Pickering.
- 90+1'Substitution, Scunthorpe United. George Miller replaces Kevin van Veen.
- 89'Attempt missed. Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Oliver Finney.
- 88'Attempt blocked. Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Powell.
- 86'Attempt saved. Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin van Veen.
- 86'Attempt blocked. Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 85'Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Rory Watson.
- 85'Attempt saved. Chuma Anene (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Nottingham with a headed pass.
- 85'Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Matthew Lund.
- 82'Attempt missed. James Perch (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Abobaker Eisa.
- 80'Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Alfie Beestin replaces John McAtee.
- 80'Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Perry Ng.
- 79'Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Paul Green replaces Callum Ainley.
- 79'Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Foul by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United).
- 77'Attempt saved. Chuma Anene (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Ainley with a cross.
- 73'Goal! Scunthorpe United 2, Crewe Alexandra 2. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Junior Brown.
- 72'Offside, Scunthorpe United. Abobaker Eisa tries a through ball, but Junior Brown is caught offside.
- 70'Attempt missed. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John McAtee.
- 69'Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Crewe Alexandra 2. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Pickering.
- 68'Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Will Jaaskelainen.
- 68'Attempt saved. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 67'Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Oliver Finney.
- 66'Offside, Scunthorpe United. John McAtee tries a through ball, but Abobaker Eisa is caught offside.
- 65'Hand ball by Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).
- 64'Attempt missed. Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Abobaker Eisa.
- 62'Foul by James Perch (Scunthorpe United).
- 62'Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 61'Foul by Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United).
- 61'Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
- 60'Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Attempt missed. Chuma Anene (Crewe Alexandra) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tommy Lowery with a cross following a corner.
- 58'Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.
- 57'Hand ball by Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra).
- 55'Attempt missed. Michael Nottingham (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harry Pickering with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 54'Foul by James Perch (Scunthorpe United).
- 54'Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 53'Foul by John McAtee (Scunthorpe United).
- 53'Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 52'Attempt saved. James Perch (Scunthorpe United) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 51'Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 51'Foul by Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra).
- 50'Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Perry Ng.
- 48'Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jacob Bedeau.
- 47'Foul by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United).
- 47'Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Crewe Alexandra 1. Daniel Powell (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Ainley following a fast break.
- 45'Second Half begins Scunthorpe United 1, Crewe Alexandra 0.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Crewe Alexandra 0.
- 45+2'Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John McAtee with a cross.
- 45+1'Foul by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United).
- 45+1'Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.
- 44'Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Foul by Chuma Anene (Crewe Alexandra).
- 42'Attempt blocked. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 42'Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Oliver Finney.
- 41'Attempt blocked. Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 40'Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).
- 40'Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Foul by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United).
- 38'Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Lund.
- 34'Attempt missed. Harrison McGahey (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
- 33'Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Harry Pickering.
- 32'Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 32'Foul by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United).
- 30'Attempt missed. Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Finney.
- 29'Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.
- 28'Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Perry Ng tries a through ball, but Daniel Powell is caught offside.
- 21'Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 20'Hand ball by Michael Nottingham (Crewe Alexandra).
- 19'Foul by Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United).
- 19'Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Crewe Alexandra 0. Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin van Veen with a cross following a corner.
- 15'Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.
- 15'Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Gilliead with a through ball.
- 12'Foul by John McAtee (Scunthorpe United).
- 12'Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Foul by James Perch (Scunthorpe United).
- 5'Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Attempt missed. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Wintle.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.