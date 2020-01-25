Scunthorpe United v Crewe Alexandra

Sky Bet League Two at Sands Venue Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 3,139REF: C Sarginson

Scunthorpe United

Jacob Bedeau  15'
Kevin van Veen  73'
2 - 2
FT
HT: 1-0

Crewe Alexandra

Daniel Powell  46'
Oliver Finney  69'
  • FT
    Match ends, Scunthorpe United 2, Crewe Alexandra 2.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 2, Crewe Alexandra 2.
  • 90+4'
    Offside, Scunthorpe United. Matthew Lund tries a through ball, but George Miller is caught offside.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Pickering.
  • 90+1'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. George Miller replaces Kevin van Veen.
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Oliver Finney.
  • 88'
    Attempt blocked. Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Powell.
  • 86'
    Attempt saved. Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin van Veen.
  • 86'
    Attempt blocked. Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 85'
    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Rory Watson.
  • 85'
    Attempt saved. Chuma Anene (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Nottingham with a headed pass.
  • 85'
    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Matthew Lund.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. James Perch (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Abobaker Eisa.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Alfie Beestin replaces John McAtee.
  • 80'
    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Perry Ng.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Paul Green replaces Callum Ainley.
  • 79'
    Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Foul by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United).
  • 77'
    Attempt saved. Chuma Anene (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Ainley with a cross.
  • 73'
    Goal
    Goal! Scunthorpe United 2, Crewe Alexandra 2. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Junior Brown.
  • 72'
    Offside, Scunthorpe United. Abobaker Eisa tries a through ball, but Junior Brown is caught offside.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John McAtee.
  • 69'
    Goal
    Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Crewe Alexandra 2. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Pickering.
  • 68'
    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Will Jaaskelainen.
  • 68'
    Attempt saved. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 67'
    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Oliver Finney.
  • 66'
    Offside, Scunthorpe United. John McAtee tries a through ball, but Abobaker Eisa is caught offside.
  • 65'
    Hand ball by Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).
  • 64'
    Attempt missed. Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Abobaker Eisa.
  • 62'
    Foul by James Perch (Scunthorpe United).
  • 62'
    Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United).
  • 61'
    Yellow Card
    Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
  • 60'
    Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Chuma Anene (Crewe Alexandra) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tommy Lowery with a cross following a corner.
  • 58'
    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.
  • 57'
    Hand ball by Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra).
  • 55'
    Attempt missed. Michael Nottingham (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harry Pickering with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 54'
    Foul by James Perch (Scunthorpe United).
  • 54'
    Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 53'
    Foul by John McAtee (Scunthorpe United).
  • 53'
    Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 52'
    Attempt saved. James Perch (Scunthorpe United) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 51'
    Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 51'
    Foul by Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra).
  • 50'
    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Perry Ng.
  • 48'
    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jacob Bedeau.
  • 47'
    Foul by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United).
  • 47'
    Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 46'
    Goal
    Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Crewe Alexandra 1. Daniel Powell (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Ainley following a fast break.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Scunthorpe United 1, Crewe Alexandra 0.
  • 45+4'
    HT
    First Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Crewe Alexandra 0.
  • 45+2'
    Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John McAtee with a cross.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United).
  • 45+1'
    Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.
  • 44'
    Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Chuma Anene (Crewe Alexandra).
  • 42'
    Attempt blocked. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 42'
    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Oliver Finney.
  • 41'
    Attempt blocked. Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 40'
    Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).
  • 40'
    Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Foul by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United).
  • 38'
    Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Lund.
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Harrison McGahey (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
  • 33'
    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Harry Pickering.
  • 32'
    Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United).
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Finney.
  • 29'
    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.
  • 28'
    Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Perry Ng tries a through ball, but Daniel Powell is caught offside.
  • 21'
    Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 20'
    Hand ball by Michael Nottingham (Crewe Alexandra).
  • 19'
    Foul by Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United).
  • 19'
    Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Goal
    Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Crewe Alexandra 0. Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin van Veen with a cross following a corner.
  • 15'
    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.
  • 15'
    Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Gilliead with a through ball.
  • 12'
    Foul by John McAtee (Scunthorpe United).
  • 12'
    Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Foul by James Perch (Scunthorpe United).
  • 5'
    Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Attempt missed. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Wintle.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.