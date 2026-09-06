Francis Graffard on Arc de Triomphe contenders Daryz, Verandir and Sunly

Reigning champion Daryz spearheads the team and is a general 9/4 favourite on the back of his win in the Prix Foy, but Varandir also staked his claim by winning the Prix Niel and the three-year-old Sunly went into many notebooks with her fast-finishing third in the Prix Vermeille.

All three could line up for the trainer on Sunday October 4 and he is confident Daryz is only getting fitter and stronger in the lead-up to his principal objective.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Graffard said: "Everything went perfectly and the behaviour of the horse (Daryz) was wonderful.

"We have a lot of confidence in the horse, as I've said before I was very upset with his run in Ascot (well beaten in Prince Of Wales's Stakes in June).

"I'm upset people didn't see the right Daryz, it's always a shame. It was very frustrating, but that's training racehorses.

"We gave him a very good racecourse gallop and yesterday, I think it was lucky that George Scott's horse (runner-up Bay City Roller) started to pick up going down the hill which really suited my horse.

"I won't be quiet on him until the Arc now, he will stay in full work and really sharpen him up for the big day.

"Obviously, Varandir won a trial very nicely. He's an improving type; he's a three-year-old colt who have an advantage with the weight in the Arc.

"So he can be lined up, he has the right to take his chance."