Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in September 2026.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (September 2026) is +5661.14pts (August to be added) September fixed odds total = -48.77pts

September antepost total = +30pts

September overall total = -18.77pts

Racing: Punting Pointers (Sep 1) - Will appear here

Football: Wednesday best bets (Sep 1) - JC: 1pt Josh Coburn to score anytime at 2/1 (Sky Bet),1pt Ben Whiteman to be carded at 7/2 (bet365), 3pts MK Dons draw no bet at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending Tuesday best bets (Sep 1) - JC: 0.5pt Oladapo Afolayan to be carded at 5/1 (bet365), 1.5pt Joe Taylor to score anytime at 6/4 (BetVictor), 0.5pt Joe Taylor to score 2+ goals at 17/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 6/5 (Sky Bet), 2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 6/5 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt August Priske 1+ assist at 7/1 (bet365). Result pending

Golf Omega European Masters (Sep 3-6) - 2pts e.w. Harry Hall at 28/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Sergio Garcia at 40/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1.5pts e.w. Antoine Rozner at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Guido Migliozzi at 66/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Davis Bryant at 66/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Gregorio de Leo at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending

Tennis: US Open daily tips (Sep 1) - 1pt Dane Sweeny to beat Corentin Moutet at 11/4 (BetVictor, BOYLE Sports); 1pt Arthur Fery (+6.5) to beat Lorenzo Musetti on the game handicap at 4/5 (SpreadEx, Sporting Index). Result pending US Open women's singles (Aug 30-Sep 12) - 2pts win Coco Gauff at 5/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Jessica Pegula at 12/1 (General); 1pt Diana Shnaider to win the first quarter at 20/1 (General). Result pending US Open men's singles (Aug 30-Sep 13) - 1pt e.w. Felix Auger-Aliassime at 28/1 (General - 30/1 StarSports); 1pt e.w. Frances Tiafoe at 66/1 (bet365 - 80/1 QuinnBet, 10Bet). Result pending