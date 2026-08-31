Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in September 2026.
Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (September 2026) is +5661.14pts (August to be added)
- September fixed odds total = -48.77pts
- September antepost total = +30pts
- September overall total = -18.77pts
Racing:
Punting Pointers (Sep 1) - Will appear here
Football:
Wednesday best bets (Sep 1) - JC: 1pt Josh Coburn to score anytime at 2/1 (Sky Bet),1pt Ben Whiteman to be carded at 7/2 (bet365), 3pts MK Dons draw no bet at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending
Tuesday best bets (Sep 1) - JC: 0.5pt Oladapo Afolayan to be carded at 5/1 (bet365), 1.5pt Joe Taylor to score anytime at 6/4 (BetVictor), 0.5pt Joe Taylor to score 2+ goals at 17/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 6/5 (Sky Bet), 2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 6/5 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt August Priske 1+ assist at 7/1 (bet365). Result pending
Golf
Omega European Masters (Sep 3-6) - 2pts e.w. Harry Hall at 28/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Sergio Garcia at 40/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1.5pts e.w. Antoine Rozner at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Guido Migliozzi at 66/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Davis Bryant at 66/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Gregorio de Leo at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending
Tennis:
US Open daily tips (Sep 1) - 1pt Dane Sweeny to beat Corentin Moutet at 11/4 (BetVictor, BOYLE Sports); 1pt Arthur Fery (+6.5) to beat Lorenzo Musetti on the game handicap at 4/5 (SpreadEx, Sporting Index). Result pending
US Open women's singles (Aug 30-Sep 12) - 2pts win Coco Gauff at 5/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Jessica Pegula at 12/1 (General); 1pt Diana Shnaider to win the first quarter at 20/1 (General). Result pending
US Open men's singles (Aug 30-Sep 13) - 1pt e.w. Felix Auger-Aliassime at 28/1 (General - 30/1 StarSports); 1pt e.w. Frances Tiafoe at 66/1 (bet365 - 80/1 QuinnBet, 10Bet). Result pending
Long-term or antepost previews
Football:
Premier League sack race preview (Aug 14-ongoing) JT: 2pts Regis Le Bris (Sunderland) to be the next Premier League manager to leave at 20/1 (Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Alvaro Arbeloa (Fulham) to be the next Premier League manager to leave at 14/1 (General). Result pending
European outright (Aug 21-May 28) - JE: Serie A: 3pts Lecce to be relegated at 5/6 (General), 2pts Roma top four finish at 4/5 (Sky Bet), 1pt Como top four finish at 9/4 (William Hill). Ligue 1: 2pts Esteban Lepaul Top Goalscorer at 5/1 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet), 1pt Lois Openda Top Goalscorer at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Premier League best of the rest (Aug 21-May 28) - JC: 5pts Leeds to finish in the top 10 at 9/4 (General), 2.5pts Leeds to finish in the top 6 at 9/1 (General). Result pending
Premier League Top scorer (Aug 21-May 28) - JT: 2pts e.w Morgan Rogers top scorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4), 2pts e.w Bryan Mbeumo top scorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w Matheus Cunha at 100/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w Phil Foden at 150/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending
Premier League Top scorer (Aug 21-May 28) - JT: 1.5pts e.w. Joao Pedro to be top scorer at 16/1 (General 1/4, 1-4). Result pending
Premier League Top scorer (Aug 21-May 28) - JT: 1pt e.w. Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be top scorer at 50/1 (General 1/4, 1-4). Result pending
Premier League Specials (Aug 21-May 28) - JT: 1pt e.w N Forest top on Christmas Day at 150/1 (bet365, Sky Bet, Paddy Power 1/4 odds 1-3), 2.5pts e.w. Morgan Rogers most Premier League assists at 25/1 (General), 1pt Jordan Pickford to win the Golden Glove 80/1 (General), 1pt Matz Sels to win the Golden Glove at 80/1 (General). Result pending
Jake's Premier League outright (Aug 21-May 28) - 1pt Arsenal 1st, Man City 2nd, Chelsea 3rd straight Tricast at 40/1 (bet365), 1pt Arsenal 1st, Chelsea 2nd, Man City 3rd straight Tricast at 50/1 (bet365), 1.5pts Nottingham Forest top 6 finish at 17/2 (Paddy Power), 0.5pt Nottingham Forest top 5 finish at 16/1 (BetVictor), 3pts All three promoted teams to be relegated at 4/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Cole Palmer to be top scorer at 40/1 (General 1/4, 1-4), 0.5pt e.w. Igor Jesus to be top scorer at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/4 1-4). Result pending
Jake's EFL outright (Aug 14-May 28) - Championship: 2pts e.w. Valentin 'Taty' Castellanos to be top scorer at 12/1 (General 1/4, 1-4). League One: 1.5pts e.w. Louie Barry to be top scorer at 16/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, Betvictor 1/4, 1-4), 1pt e.w. Kasey Palmer to be top scorer at 100/1 (General 1/4, 1-4). League Two: 2pts e.w. Kabongo Tshimanga to be top scorer at 12/1 (General 1/4, 1-4), 1pt e.w. Ellis Harrison to be top scorer at 50/1 (General 1/4, 1-4). Acca: 3pts N Forest top half finish (PL), Norwich to finish top 8 (CH), Luton to finish top 6 (L1) and Grimsby to finish top 7 (L2) at 18/1 (bet365, William Hill). Result pending
Jimmy's Punt outright (Aug 14 - May 28) - 4pts Millwall top eight (Championship), Plymouth top six (League One), Barnet top seven (League Two) at 10/1 (General), 1.5pt Millwall top eight (Championship), Plymouth top six (League One), Barnet top seven (League Two), Boreham Wood top three (National League) at 28/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt e.w. Richard Kone (QPR) to be Championship top goalscorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Owen Oseni (Plymouth) to be League One top goalscorer at 33/1 (General 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Josh Stones (York) to be League Two top goalscorer at 40/1 (General 1/4 1-4), 0.5pt (total stake) e.w. Kone, Oseni & Stones top goalscorer at 93,397/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Bromley (+33) to win League One Handicap at 18/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Cheltenham (+23) to win League Two handicap at 18/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4). Result pending
League Two outright (Aug 14 - May 28) - JT: 3pts Rochdale to finish in the top seven at 4/1 (BetVictor), 2pts e.w. Northampton to win the title at 33/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/4 odds 1-3), 2pts e.w Max Watters (Port Vale) to be League Two top scorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending
League One outright (Aug 15 - May 28) - JT: 5pts Stockport top North West club at 11/8 (bet365), 2pts Stockport to be promoted at 5/1 (BetVictor), 1pt Stockport to win the title at 20/1 (General), 3pts e.w Kyle Wootton (Stockport) to be League One top scorer at 25/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4), 2pts Barnsley to finish in the top six at 11/2 (BetVictor), 1pt Barnsley to be promoted at 16/1 (BetVictor), 0.5pt Barnsley to win the title at 66/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Championship outright (Aug 15 - May 28) - JT: 3pts Burnley to be promoted at 3/1 (General), 2pts Burnley to win the title at 10/1 (General), 2pts Wolves to win the title at 11/2 (General), 1pt Watford to finish bottom at 25/1 (General), 1pt QPR to finish bottom at 20/1 (William Hill), 1pt Blackburn to finish bottom at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Championship top scorer preview (Aug 15 - May 28) - JT: 3pts e.w Adam Armstrong to be top scorer at 16/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4), 2pts e.w Patrick Bamford to be top scorer at 40/1 (BetVictor 1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w Adam Idah to be top scorer at 100/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w Milutin Osmajic to be top scorer at 150/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending
Tom Carnduff's outright (Aug 14 - May 28) - 4pts Southampton top eight finish (CH) & Barnet top seven finish (L2) at 2.11/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power), 2pts Norwich top eight finish (CH), Plymouth top six finish (L1) & Grimsby top seven finish (L2) at 10.33/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts e.w. Will Lankshear (Middlesbrough) to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 16/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Jovon Makama (Norwich) to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 33/1 (Ladbrokes 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Lewis Dobbin (Southampton) to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.75pt e.w. Bojan Radulović (Huddersfield) to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pt e.w. Southampton to win the Championship, Plymouth to win League One & Barnet to win League Two at 2249/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending
National League outright (Aug 8 - May 28) - LT: National League: 1pt e.w. Boreham Wood to win the National League at 7/1 (BOYLESPORTS - 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt Worthing to finish in the top 7 at 15/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair). National League North: 2pts e.w. Morecambe to win the National League North at 6/1 (bet365 - 1/4, 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Hednesford Town to win the National League North at 12/1 (BetVictor - 1/4, 1,2,3). Result pending
Scottish Premiership (Jul 31 - May 16) - TC: 2pts e.w. Dundee United (+37) to win the handicap at 9/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Zac Sapsford to be the Scottish Premiership top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365, BoyleSPORTS 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending
Formula One:
2026 season antepost (Mar 8-Dec 6) - 3pts e.w. Kimi Antonelli to win the World Championship at 9/1 (William Hill (1/5 1,2,3); 3pts Ferrari to win seven or more races at 9/1 (bet365); 2pts Two or more Did Not Finish in each race at 20/1 (Ladbrokes); 3pts Oscar Piastri to beat Lando Norris at 15/8 (Starsports). Result pending