Claim £90 in Free Bets for Wilder vs Herndon!

Fight Night Overview

Date: Friday 27 June 2025 (early hours Saturday UK-time)

How to Watch: BLK Prime PPV – undercard starting at 1 a.m. UK time, main-event ring-walks planned for 4 a.m.

Headline Bout: Deontay Wilder (43-4-1, 42 KOs) vs Tyrrell Herndon (24-5, 16 KOs) – 10-round heavyweight clash

Who is Fighting?

Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon – 10 Round Heavyweight Fight

Deon Nicholson (21-1-0) vs. Devonte Williams (13-1-0) – 10 Round Light Heavyweight Fight

Gustavo Trujillo (7-0-0) vs. Lateef Kayode (22-5-0) – 10 Round Heavyweight Fight

Nico Hernandez (11-0-0) vs. Robert Ledesma (3-14-1) – Six Round Super Flyweight Fight

Jeff Page Jr (18-3-0) vs. Jurmain McDonald (8-9-0) – Six Round Cruiserweight fight

Jorge Carlos (9-0-0) vs. Kerim Morkoc (4-2-1) – Six Round Super Lightweight Fight

John Cantrell (13-0-0) vs. Franklin Sparks (4-4-0) – Six Round Heavyweight Fight

Eric Valencia (3-0-0) vs. Willie Harris (0-1-0) – Four Round Lightweight Fight

Joshua Richey (Debut) vs. Chancey Wilson (Debut) – Four Round Featherweight Fight

Kayla Williams (1-1-0) vs. Helen Lucero (0-4-0) – Four Round Lightweight Fight

Miguel Noah Aldana (3-0-0) vs. General Lee (Debut) – Four Rounds Lightweight Fight

How To Watch Wilder vs Herndon

The entire card and headline fight are being streamed on BLK Prime PPV, this is available for £4.45 subscription fee and the PPV fee of £18.58

Wilder vs Herdon Betting Tips and Best Bets

