Claim £90 in Free Bets for Wilder vs Herndon!

Fight Night Overview
Date: Friday 27 June 2025 (early hours Saturday UK-time)
How to Watch: BLK Prime PPV – undercard starting at 1 a.m. UK time, main-event ring-walks planned for 4 a.m.
Headline Bout: Deontay Wilder (43-4-1, 42 KOs) vs Tyrrell Herndon (24-5, 16 KOs) – 10-round heavyweight clash
Best Betting Offers for Wilder vs Herndon
We’ve gathered the best welcome offers from our partners below, whether you're a new customer or a returning punter, there’s something for everyone.
Sky Bet Offer - Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet anything
Claim Offer
Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, wide range of markets, and regular price boosts helping you get added value on your bets.
Paddy Power Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet
Claim Offer
Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find value ahead of fights. Expect special markets and fun promos tied to specific fighters or accas.
Betfair - Get £30 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10
Claim Offer
Whether you prefer the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair offers flexibility and often better odds for sharper punters. Look out for boosted multiples, free bets, and exchange-specific promos in the lead up to the fight.
Why Use These Bookmakers?
Each of our partners brings something different to the table:
- Sky Bet – Clean interface, fast withdrawals, and frequent boosts.
- Paddy Power – Competitive odds, quirky specials, and excellent Bet Builder function
- Betfair – Ideal for value hunters with its exchange, plus strong in-fight coverage
Plus, all three offer secure platforms, mobile apps, and responsive customer service—so you can bet with confidence on any boxing match.
Who is Fighting?
Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon – 10 Round Heavyweight Fight
Deon Nicholson (21-1-0) vs. Devonte Williams (13-1-0) – 10 Round Light Heavyweight Fight
Gustavo Trujillo (7-0-0) vs. Lateef Kayode (22-5-0) – 10 Round Heavyweight Fight
Nico Hernandez (11-0-0) vs. Robert Ledesma (3-14-1) – Six Round Super Flyweight Fight
Jeff Page Jr (18-3-0) vs. Jurmain McDonald (8-9-0) – Six Round Cruiserweight fight
Jorge Carlos (9-0-0) vs. Kerim Morkoc (4-2-1) – Six Round Super Lightweight Fight
John Cantrell (13-0-0) vs. Franklin Sparks (4-4-0) – Six Round Heavyweight Fight
Eric Valencia (3-0-0) vs. Willie Harris (0-1-0) – Four Round Lightweight Fight
Joshua Richey (Debut) vs. Chancey Wilson (Debut) – Four Round Featherweight Fight
Kayla Williams (1-1-0) vs. Helen Lucero (0-4-0) – Four Round Lightweight Fight
Miguel Noah Aldana (3-0-0) vs. General Lee (Debut) – Four Rounds Lightweight Fight
How To Watch Wilder vs Herndon
The entire card and headline fight are being streamed on BLK Prime PPV, this is available for £4.45 subscription fee and the PPV fee of £18.58
Wilder vs Herdon Betting Tips and Best Bets
You can grab the latest betting tips from our expert team in our Boxing Tips Centre, all available entirely for free!