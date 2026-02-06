Sky Bet Sign Up Offer – Liverpool vs Manchester City Betting Preview | 60/1 Both Teams to Score

Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Date: Sunday 8 February 2026

Kick-off: 16:30 GMT

Venue: Anfield

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in a Premier League clash that carries significant implications for both sides' title ambitions. City sit second in the table with 47 points, while Liverpool are sixth with 39 points – a gap that underscores the divergence in their seasons so far.

The Reds have endured a difficult recent run, losing three consecutive Premier League games. City, by contrast, drew 2-2 with Tottenham last weekend but remain among the most consistent performers in the division. This fixture presents Liverpool with an opportunity to arrest their slide and close the gap on the leaders, while City will be targeting three points to maintain pressure at the top.

Liverpool's Defensive Concerns

Arne Slot's side face a significant injury crisis in defence ahead of this match. The absence of key personnel has left the Reds stretched at the back, with several first-choice defenders unavailable.

Jeremie Frimpong, who had become one of Liverpool's most effective attacking players in recent weeks, pulled up with a thigh injury during the Champions League game against Qarabag on Wednesday. Slot has confirmed that Frimpong will not train this week and is ruled out of the weekend fixture.

Joe Gomez was forced off during the defeat at Bournemouth but may be available as a bench option. The defender could feature if needed late in the game, though he is unlikely to start.

Long-term absentees Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Conor Bradley (knee) and Alexander Isak (lower leg fracture) remain sidelined, further limiting Slot's options.

This defensive fragility represents a significant vulnerability against a City side that has been clinical in attack.

Manchester City's Attacking Threat

Despite their own injury concerns, City arrive at Anfield with a potent attacking arsenal. Pep Guardiola's side have shown they can score at will this season, with Erling Haaland continuing to deliver goals at an elite level.

City have also integrated new attacking talent effectively. Omar Marmoush has made an immediate impact since his January arrival, while Rayan Cherki has shown glimpses of quality in recent appearances. These additions give City multiple attacking avenues and the flexibility to trouble Liverpool in different ways.

The visitors' midfield remains a source of control and creativity, with Rodri orchestrating play from deep. This balance between defensive solidity and attacking threat has been key to City's consistency.

Why Both Teams Are Likely to Score

The 60/1 price for both teams to score reflects genuine value in this matchup. Several factors point toward both sides finding the net.

Liverpool, despite their recent struggles, possess attacking quality that should trouble City's defence. The Reds have shown throughout the season that they can create chances, and Anfield provides the platform for them to generate opportunities. Even in poor form, Liverpool's attacking players – particularly Mohamed Salah – retain the ability to break through.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have demonstrated they can score against any opponent. Their attacking depth and Guardiola's tactical flexibility mean they will create chances, and with the quality they possess in the final third, converting at least one looks highly probable.

Liverpool's defensive vulnerabilities, combined with City's attacking prowess, make the likelihood of both teams scoring considerably higher than the odds suggest. The 60/1 price dramatically underestimates the probability of this outcome.

Tactical Analysis

Liverpool will likely set up to control possession and territory at home, a familiar pattern under Slot. The Reds will attempt to dictate tempo and gradually build pressure through sustained attacking play. However, the absence of key defensive personnel means they cannot afford to be too open – they will need to remain organised and compact.

City will be comfortable sitting deeper and exploiting the space left by Liverpool's attacking ambitions. Guardiola's side are experienced at breaking quickly and using their attacking talent to punish teams that commit too many players forward. This tactical interplay – Liverpool pressing for control, City waiting to counter – creates the conditions for an open, attacking game.

Match Scenarios Supporting Both Teams to Score

There are multiple realistic paths to both sides finding the net:

Liverpool score first and maintain pressure, but City equalise through a clinical counter-attack. The Reds push for a winner, leaving space for City to add a second.

City take the lead early through an incisive attack, forcing Liverpool to open up further in search of an equaliser. The resulting space allows City to add another, but Liverpool's attacking quality ensures they get a goal.

A tight first half sees both sides create chances but fail to convert. As the game opens up in the second half, both teams capitalise on the space available.

Why the Sky Bet Offer Stands Out

Sky Bet's 60/1 price for both teams to score offers exceptional value for new customers. This is a rare opportunity to back a highly probable outcome at a price that far exceeds its true likelihood.

The offer works as follows: place a £1 bet on both teams to score in the Liverpool vs Manchester City match. If both teams score, you receive the normal market odds in cash, plus an additional amount in free bet tokens that brings your total payout to 60/1. If the bet loses, you receive £10 in free bet credits.

This structure means new customers have a genuine edge – backing a likely outcome with significant upside if it lands.

Current Form Context

Liverpool's recent form has been concerning. Three consecutive Premier League defeats represent a significant dip, particularly for a side that had been competing at the top of the table just weeks earlier. However, form can be cyclical in football, and a home fixture against a big rival often provides the perfect opportunity for a reset.

Manchester City have been more consistent, though their draw with Tottenham suggests they are not invincible. City's ability to grind out results and maintain their position near the top speaks to their quality and experience, but they are not unbeatable.

The Verdict

This is a fixture that has all the hallmarks of an entertaining, open contest. Liverpool's defensive vulnerabilities combined with City's attacking threat create genuine opportunities for both sides to score. The 60/1 price offered by Sky Bet significantly underestimates the likelihood of this outcome.

For new Sky Bet customers, this represents a compelling value proposition – backing a probable outcome at an inflated price, with the security of a free bet credit if the bet loses.

A marquee fixture, defensive vulnerabilities, attacking quality on both sides, and a standout welcome offer combine to make this an attractive proposition.

