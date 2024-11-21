Las Vegas Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Louis Bollard previews the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where two longshots appeal along with a bet in the race winner market.

Formula One betting tips: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2pts e.w. Carlos Sainz to win the Las Vegas Grand Prix at 6/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3) 1.5pts Sauber to record the fastest pitstop at 22/1 (bet365, William Hill) 1pt Sergio Perez to finish on the podium at 20/1 (William Hill, Coral, Ladbrokes) Follow Formula One expert Louis Bollard on X Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

After another three-week hiatus, Formula One returns for the the glitz and glamour of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix. This race did not disappoint last year and the organisers will be desperate for another thriller to combat some negative media coverage surrounding the event. Las Vegas has brought a unique challenge to the Formula One calendar with low temperatures and low grip surface. This layout suited Ferrari last year and I will be backing them to repeat in what is a much stronger package 12 months down the line. CARLOS SAINZ made his first experience of the Las Vegas circuit a memorable one. CLICK HERE to back Sainz with Sky Bet Sainz just missed out on pole position here last year by 0.043 seconds to his teammate. He was then demoted 10 places for a penalty incurred because of a manhole getting shot up through his engine and was last exiting turn one after spinning at the first corner. Despite these setbacks combined with misfortune throughout the race, he managed to recover to P6. His teammate went on to battle for the win showing the pace was in the car. Ferrari's strongest track layout is still street circuits given the way the engine displaces power excellently in short bursts and the car copes well with the bumps. I therefore expect them to return to form after a difficult Brazil GP where the long sweeping corners exacerbated their weaknesses. Prior to that, Ferrari had taken consecutive wins in Texas and Mexico City with Sainz comfortably getting the better of his teammate in the latter. The discrepancy in price between Sainz and the other favourites is too big so I will be backing the Spaniard for one more win in scarlet red.