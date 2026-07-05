Formula One betting tips: British Grand Prix post-qualifying preview and best bets

The sprint race panned out as expected and our midweek selections are in a strong position but the market continues to underestimate McLaren.

While the Mercedes car in the hands of Kimi Antonelli looks untouchable, the same can't be said of his teammate, George Russell, who has been underperforming this weekend having finished P4 in the sprint and run off at Luffield in qualifying. Russell is vulnerable to others from behind.

Similarly, I remain unconvinced that Ferrari have solved their issues, and we saw Charles Leclerc struggle in the sprint while Lewis Hamilton went backwards too.

All these factors have brought LANDO NORRIS into play. He was opportunistic in the sprint, taking advantage of the situation, and there is a chance he can replicate this in the main race.

In the post-sprint press conference, Norris spoke about how it was unexpected and put down his podium finish to others underperforming and him taking his opportunities at the start.

Expect to see a similar chaotic opening sequence to the race, from which Norris can find himself the main contender to challenge from behind given his car has shown more pace than Red Bull all weekend.

Despite this, Norris is double the price of Max Verstappen to step onto the podium, and he represents the value.

Posted at 10:40 BST on 04/07/26

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