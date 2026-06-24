Formula One betting tips: Austrian Grand Prix preview and best bets

Also, Ferrari are bringing their first engine upgrade of the season expected to deliver an extra 7hp. All signs point to Ferrari competing at the front again.

There is now a vastly different turbo size used across each of the cars, with Ferrari having the smallest turbo which requires the least oxygen. This could prove key this weekend. The Prancing Horses proved they are capable of winning races with an upgrade package, delivering LEWIS HAMILTON his first win in red last time.

One key factor for this is the elevation, with the track being 684 metres above sea level. The lack of oxygen for the turbos was always something that suited the Red Bull engine, but this year it's brings its own challenge. With the removal of the MGU-H, this lack of oxygen is going to be an even greater factor this weekend.

Mercedes do not have an outstanding record on this track, even during their years of dominance, with Red Bull getting the better of them at their peak in 2018 and 2019. Since then this continued to be a happy home race for the Austrian team.

After the pecking order was established on the testing Circuit de-Catalunya last time out, it is set to be shaken up again with upgrade packages and the unique test these 2026 cars will face in the Styrian mountains.

"We never gave up hope" Lewis reacts to his first win with @ScuderiaFerrari #F1 #BarcelonaGP pic.twitter.com/wxcbfniD5M

Muted Mercs

The Mercedes engine has endured a rollercoaster season so far and I expect it to be challenging for them this weekend. With reliability now a major concern, as we have seen from both Mercedes and McLarens, the risk of the retirement only increases with the extreme heat expected this weekend. Couple this with a likely ruling that an upgraded diffusor introduced in Canada will be deemed illegal this weekend, spots may open up on the podium.

To take advantage of this, I am backing RED BULL and ISACK HADJAR to score a podium finish. Red Bull have timed their biggest upgrade package of the season to coincide with their home race so we can throw their previous form out the window. This upgrade will bring them down to the weight limit and at a track they have always gone well at, it would be no surprise to see them challenge for a podium.

Other Drivers' Chances

Kimi Antonelli

Although retiring due to a power unit failure at the end of the race last time out, he managed to get one up on his teammate as he was clearly the quicker the driver on Sunday despite being second best on Saturday. Expect him to come out on top in battle with his teammate again here.

George Russell

Clearly second best in the team now. Knows he has to take his chances when he gets them and won't be giving an inch to his teammate, possibly resulting in a collision. Doesn't have strong form at this track despite his fortunate win here in 2024.

Lando Norris

Was able to stay with the Mercedes drivers on Sunday race pace which is a positive. No reason for him to jump them in performance but is a podium contender.

Charles Leclerc

Having a classic Leclerc month. Pace has been strong but mistakes and unreliability have plagued him. Has switched some car parts to his teammates variety and is trying to copy his driving style too.

Cadillac

First major upgrade package of the season. Is clear of Aston Martin now. Should close up on the midfield but hard to see them scoring a point on a track that exposes weaknesses and demands overall performance.

Posted at 16:10 BST on 24/06/26

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